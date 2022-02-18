New plans for takeaway beside supermarket
- Credit: Google Maps
Shoppers looking to refuel after a whip around the supermarket will find something new in a city suburb.
The Morrisons site in the Paddocks in Old Catton is also home to six shops.
And West Midlands-based company L & C Commercial has submitted change of use plans for a new hot food takeaway within the Old Catton Local Centre.
One of the six shops could be converted from retail use into a takeaway if the plans are given the green light by Broadland District Council.
The proposed opening hours for the takeaway are 11am to 11pm Monday to Sunday which are similar to the adjacent Chinese takeaway.
The unit in question is stated as 90 The Paddocks, which is currently being run as a Royal Mencap Society charity shop.
A volunteer at the store said she was not aware of the plans.
A design and access statement - prepared by D2 Planning on behalf of the applicant - says there would be internal alterations as part of the proposal.
However the shopfront would not be altered and new signage would require a separate planning application.
The statement adds: "The hot food takeaway will not have an adverse impact on residential amenity, the character and appearance of the surrounding area or the local highway network.
"The proposed change of use will make positive use of [what will be] a vacant unit and support the vitality and viability of the Local Centre by increasing footfall and providing job opportunities for locals."
Norfolk highways has raised no objections to the plans.
In a letter submitted to planning officers, highways development management officer Stephen Coleman said: "Given the location with locally available off-street parking I have no objection to this proposal."
Old Catton Local Centre includes a hardware store, Lloyds Chemist, Chinese takeaway, bakery and charity shops.
District councillor, Ken Leggett, said: "It is the early planning stages but I intend to go down there to weigh it up myself and to get feedback."
D2 Planning, the applicant and the Royal Mencap Society have been contacted for comment.
D2 Planning is an independent planning consultancy based in Bristol but it works throughout the UK.