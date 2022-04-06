City barber shop teams up with award-winning pantry
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
Getting a haircut used to just be about walking out with less hair than before you came in.
But for Swagger & Jacks, they're aiming to change that perception.
The barber shop, located in Orford Hill, has partnered with the award-winning St Giles Pantry to provide visitors with a memorable experience when they come in for a snip.
Owner and founder of Swagger & Jacks, Mark Young, said choosing to work with the pantry was an "easy decision" to make.
He said: "If you want to provide something to a very high standard, then you have to collaborate with companies that specialise in their respective fields.
"Teaming up with St Giles Pantry is a very natural fit for us and we share a lot of the same values."
St Giles Pantry, which is based in Upper St Giles, was recently ranked as one of the best farm shops in the country due to its green approach, according to sustainability experts Pebble.
The firm had been recognised for its focus on sourcing local produce and using suppliers within a 40-mile radius of Norwich.
And Mr Young expects the new offering to be popular among families as they can enjoy a drink while their family members get a trim.
He added: "We love that everything St Giles Pantry supplies in the shop is locally produced and it's a big part of why we want to work with them.
"I know Alan Sabol (owner of St Giles Pantry) very well - we're sure our customers will love it."
The move was prompted by Mr Young's determination to diversify and expand his services to appeal to a wider clientele.
And the owner's next step is to have an application for a pavement licence approved to allow for customers to enjoy al fresco dining outside in the summer months.
He said: "It just adds to the experience of coming into the shop. It isn't just about a haircut anymore."
The coffee shop will be located in the ground floor of the shop.