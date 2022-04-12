High school friends launch Norwich Market delivery service in city

Surplush is a new online marketplace that offers home delivery of produce offered at Norwich Market. - Credit: Surplus

Fresh baked goods and fruit and veg from Norwich Market can now be brought straight to your home via a new online delivery service.

Surplush was launched earlier this month by two high school friends, Guy Gillingwater and Jake Starling, who hope to challenge the reliance on national chains by providing an online "supermarket" for the city's independent traders.

The pair, who went to Aylsham High School, started developing the idea in 2020 after they both returned to Norfolk following a period away.

Jake Starling and Guy Gillingwater went to Aylsham High School together and have now launched Surplush, a new online delivery service in Norwich - Credit: Surplush

Mr Gillingwater, 31, said: "I was working as a diving instructor abroad for five years but after Covid impacted the tourism industry I returned back to Norfolk in September 2020.

"I began thinking of ways to support independent businesses in the area.

"The problem before was that you had to order from each individual website rather than everything being in one place.

"After pitching the idea to Jake in December we got the ball rolling and began working on the website and contacting suppliers."

Five suppliers have signed up so far, including Crusty Corner bakery, Mike, Debs & Sons greengrocers and Pickerings Butchers.

Mr Starling, who has experience working in the tech industry, said: "I've been environmentally conscious for a while and would often shop at the market as it offers more local and plastic free options.

"I'd wander around with my rucksack or bag for life and then carry it all home but it is so much more convenient to go to a supermarket and fill up a trolley.

"When Guy approached me with the idea it seemed like perfect timing."

Mike, Debs and Sons greengrocers are one of the suppliers working with Surplush - Credit: Surplush

Delivery is available within a three-mile radius and covers NR1 to NR7.

Orders are transported by a fleet of e-cargo bikes and can be placed before 12pm for next day delivery.

Mr Gillingwater added: "We want to get to point where you could replace your weekly shop with Surplush, where you can get everything you need all in one place similar to buying from a supermarket but supporting independent businesses rather than huge chains instead.

"We are getting good traction and we hope to have more suppliers on board soon and will look at working with food stalls during the lunchtime rush."