East Anglian pet food manufacturer donates £10,000 in meals to homeless dogs

PUBLISHED: 12:57 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 02 January 2019

Skinners donating the food to Meadowgreen sanctuary. Picture: Skinners

Skinner’s dog food has donated over £10,000 in dog food to rescue centres throughout the UK this festive period, including £1,500 worth to Meadowgreen Rescue Centre near Norwich.

The manufacturer, based in Eye, drew a handful of rescue centre names out of a hat to donate a pallet of Field and Trial, Turkey and Rice.

One of the owners of Meadowgreen, Cherie Williams, said: “We are always at capacity at the rescue centre with unwanted and stray dogs this time of year. We are a self-funded organisation, so we thank Skinner’s for their generous donation of Field & Trial Turkey & Rice which will ensure the dogs have a balanced and nutritious diet, which will see them through the festive period and beyond.”

Meadowgreen has been run by Ms Williams and her family since July 2004, last year rehoming over 100 dogs, with the capacity of holding up to 42 dogs at one time.

