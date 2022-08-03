Earring business booming with thousands of orders from as far as Australia

A fashion graduate who decided to take the plunge and start her own jewellery business has sent thousands of statement earrings across the globe.

Sapphire Plant, 29, launched Sapphire Frills in April 2019 and she specialises in polymer clay and resin earrings, with hair clips, key rings and rings available too.

She makes them in a cabin in her back garden in Wymondham alongside sister Shantia.

Shantia and her mum Katrina inspired the business as they could not wear most shop-bought earrings as they have sensitive ears.

Sapphire started by creating a pair of earrings as a birthday present for her sister using a nickel-free and hypoallergenic backing and she now also uses Sterling silver.

Fast forward three years and she has 16,000 Instagram followers, has sent thousands of earrings across the world through her website and Etsy shop and has 14 stockists in the UK.

Miss Plant, who was born in Norwich, said: "I graduated with a fashion degree at NUA in 2015 and went to London to work in design at Ted Baker.

"But I found London lonely so decided to move back to Norfolk and started a menswear company.

"I was not properly passionate about it so did something I loved instead, which is jewellery."

Since June 2020 she has run Sapphire Frills full-time with her sister and the designs range from sunflowers to stars.

She has also secured a pop-up at Jarrold in Norwich until October 1 as part of its Store Folk marketplace for local businesses.

The firm visits many local events with the next ones Holt Sunday Market on August 7 and the Wymondham Abbey Market on August 13.

As well as running a successful business, she also gave birth to her daughter Zia in June this year.

Miss Plant said: "People in Norfolk like to support independent, local makers.

"As well as the UK we get orders from countries including America, Germany, Spain, France, Japan and as far as Australia."

She added: "There is a different kind of job satisfaction in making your own income from something you have created."