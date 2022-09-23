Business booming for former café owner now painting shop signs across city

Kieran Harper Jones with his bike at Trumans in Elm Hill, where he created its signs. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

From restaurants to a barber shop, chances are you have seen Kieran Harper's artwork around the city many times without even realising it.

Mr Harper, 27, runs K.Harper Signs and he hand paints signs either directly on to a building or in his Norwich workshop before installing them.

He has painted around 30 businesses in the city centre, with some projects further afield too, and he goes to jobs on his cargo bike.

Kieran Harper Jones with his sign at The Garnet. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Mr Harper said: "I have done a lot of stuff in the Norwich Lanes like Strangers and L'Hexagone and I also really enjoy projects where the heritage of the building influences the design.

"I am currently working on new restaurant Boston House which was its former name when it was built by the Boston family.

"I found old black and white pictures of the original signage and took the letters used and refined it to make the new logo."

Kieran Harper Jones' sign on the window of Working Title, Bridewell Alley. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Mr Harper previously ran coffee shop Artel in London Street which he opened in 2018 after expanding from a tiny unit in Wensum Street, which is now Fika.

The sign at the first Artel, which opened in 2015, was the first one he painted and he also did the sign and made all the furniture for the second one.

Kieran Harper Jones' sign at Working Title, a copy of an enamel original. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Mr Harper said: "I wanted a hand-painted sign and couldn't find anyone locally so I picked up my brushes and had a go myself.

"I had always been artistic with an interest in graphic design."

Kieran Harper Jones with his signs at Working Title, Bridewell Alley. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

With 10 members of staff to pay, he found himself painting signs in the evening to make up his income.

He also realised he had enjoyed the setting up of Artel more than the day-to-day running.

After getting such high demand, with a "massive list" of people wanting signage, he decided to leave Artel in 2020, which now has different owners.

two of Kieran Harper Jones' signs in Bridewell Alley. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

He added: "It is the best decision I have ever made and I have found a niche and something I really enjoy.

"I don't even advertise and I get more requests for work than I take on."