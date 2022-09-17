Subway to close three city centre sites for Queen's funeral
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Subway stores in the city centre are set to close for the Queen's funeral.
The sandwich shop chain will close three of its stores in Norwich on Monday, September 19, so staff can pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
This will include Subway in Rampant Horse Street, St Stephen's Street and Chantry Place dining terrace.
They are the latest closures announced in Norwich and across the country on Monday.
Companies including Asda, Primark, Tesco and John Lewis have confirmed they will shut all stores.
McDonald's restaurants will also close on the day of the Queen's funeral.
The fast food giant will keep all branches shut until 5pm on Monday.
Most will be operating again on Tuesday.
Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral, and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.
The government guidance states: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”