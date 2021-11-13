Popular Norwich coffee shop gets £5,000 revamp

Strangers co-founder Alex Sargeant decided to use the opportunity to completely transform the shop in Pottergate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A popular Norwich coffee shop has completed a transformation to one of its branches.

Strangers Coffee Company overhauled the layout of its Pottergate branch in order to make it easier for customers to be served.

Alex Sargeant, co-founder of Strangers, said: "We needed an update because it had been several years since any work had been carried out.

"Instead of just a lick of paint, we decided to use the opportunity to change the cafe layout to make service quicker and takeaway easier without customers needing to walk through the whole cafe to get served."

Mr Sargeant said that the works had taken one week to complete with the cost of the refurbishment totalling around £5,000.

"As we're only a small independent business, we decided to keep costs low," he added.

"We did most of the work ourselves and reused equipment and materials where we could."

So far, Strangers has enjoyed positive feedback to the changes to its store. However, Mr Sargeant admits it will take some time until all staff and customers are completely at home with their new surroundings.

"We've been so impressed with the feedback we've received so far," he said.

"It's early days as we only opened again last week so we know it'll take a bit of time for our customers and staff to get fully used to the new layout."

Having originally been founded in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks, Strangers has become a well known name amongst coffee fans in Norwich and has three shops in different locations around the city.

