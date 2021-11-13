News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Popular Norwich coffee shop gets £5,000 revamp

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:38 PM November 13, 2021
Strangers co-founder Alex Sargeant decided to use the opportunity to completely transform the shop in Pottergate.

Strangers co-founder Alex Sargeant decided to use the opportunity to completely transform the shop in Pottergate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

A popular Norwich coffee shop has completed a transformation to one of its branches.

Strangers Coffee Company overhauled the layout of its Pottergate branch in order to make it easier for customers to be served.

Alex Sargeant, co-founder of Strangers, said: "We needed an update because it had been several years since any work had been carried out.

Strangers coffee shop in Pottergate, Norwich has recently under gone a £5000 refurbishment.

Strangers coffee shop in Pottergate, Norwich has recently under gone a £5000 refurbishment. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

"Instead of just a lick of paint, we decided to use the opportunity to change the cafe layout to make service quicker and takeaway easier without customers needing to walk through the whole cafe to get served."

Mr Sargeant said that the works had taken one week to complete with the cost of the refurbishment totalling around £5,000.

You may also want to watch:

"As we're only a small independent business, we decided to keep costs low," he added.

"We did most of the work ourselves and reused equipment and materials where we could."

The Pottergate branch is one of three Strangers stores in Norwich.

The Pottergate branch is one of three Strangers stores in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Lampard drops out of City race - reports
  2. 2 Vision for 4,000-home village near Norwich to go under public scrutiny
  3. 3 UB40 cancels Norwich gig due to rising Covid cases
  1. 4 No more sleeping on the sofa as siblings finally bag flat
  2. 5 Dangerous driver crashed into Norwich doctor's surgery after chase
  3. 6 Damaged windows after fireworks thrown at homes
  4. 7 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
  5. 8 Inside the converted coach providing beds for city's rough sleepers
  6. 9 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
  7. 10 Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

So far, Strangers has enjoyed positive feedback to the changes to its store. However, Mr Sargeant admits it will take some time until all staff and customers are completely at home with their new surroundings.

"We've been so impressed with the feedback we've received so far," he said.

"It's early days as we only opened again last week so we know it'll take a bit of time for our customers and staff to get fully used to the new layout."

Strangers coffee shop is a renowned name amongst coffee fans in Norwich.

Strangers coffee shop is a renowned name amongst coffee fans in Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Having originally been founded in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks, Strangers has become a well known name amongst coffee fans in Norwich and has three shops in different locations around the city.

Join our Norfolk Food Lovers Facebook group for tasty tips and mouth-watering recipes. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard ahead of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Video

Lampard to be new City boss - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to Roundwell Park travellers' site on Dereham Road, Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
150 cannabis plants seized by Norwich police

Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon