Shops reopen in Norwich’s two malls – but leisure outlets remain closed

Robert Bradley, Castle Quarter centre manager. Pic: Archant

Shops have reopened in Norwich’s Castle Quarter and Chapelfield but not leisure operators such as PureGym which is closed.

Intu's Chapelfield saw 40% of shops reopen. Pic: submitted Intu's Chapelfield saw 40% of shops reopen. Pic: submitted

Shops that reopened in Castle Quarter include TK Maxx, Tea Junction, Tiger, Poundland, The Entertainer, Peacocks, Select, Back 2 Back, The Fragrance Shop, F.Hinds and the YMCA. Others such as Wed 2 Be, #Say Yes and Vision Express are all open for appointments.

But Castle Quarter’s leisure outlets, including three new attractions, Boom: Battle Bar, Spy Missions and XIST, as well as PureGym and Superbowl UK, remain closed to conform with government guidance.

Centre manager Robert Bradley, said: “It is great to see people coming back and a good number of shoppers have come into the centre with queues forming at TK Maxx this morning. As the week progresses, we are expecting more and more of the retailers to reopen.”

At Intu’s Chapelfield, 40% of the shops also reopened. Gavin Prior, operations director, said: “There was a wonderful vibe since even before we opened, with socially distanced queues forming at our Chapelfield Plain entrance. In preparation for this week, we carried out some research with 2,000 regular shopping centre visitors which that found that many people were looking forward to returning to shops if there were the right safety measures and we have certainly seen that come true today.”