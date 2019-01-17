Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Start-Rite announces resignation of CEO

17 January, 2019 - 16:35
Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes has announced his resignation.

Ian Watson has announced he will leave the Norwich-based shoe retailer on January 31.

Mr Watson joined Start-Rite in 2016 as the first non-family member to run the company.

In a statement, Start-Rite said: “Over the last three years, Mr Watson has delivered a fundamental overhaul of the business, developing a strong strategic plan to transform the brand’s products, processes and people, making it more relevant for today’s consumer.”

MORE: H. Samuel confirms Great Yarmouth departure and says it is “sorry” to be leaving



Mr Watson said: “It’s with sadness that I leave my position of chief executive at Start-Rite Shoes. My decision to resign is no reflection on this business or the people within it. I have been offered a new challenge which was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“The company and its board have shown me great support over the last three years, and I wish them all continued success in the years to come.”

The board is actively recruiting a new CEO.

MORE: Lotus considering production outside of Norfolk for the first time in 50 years

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Met Office issue weather warning for snow across Norfolk

Fresh snow coveres Normanston Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Klose injury may force Farke’s hand in the transfer market

Timm Klose's injury could force Norwich to make a move in the transfer market Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man appears in court following discovery of three quarters of a tonne of illegal tobacco in Norwich

Illegal tobacco seized by Norfolk Police and Norfolk County Council. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk County Council.

Multi-million pound get out clause for developers again criticised by council

The Anglia Square regeneration is one of the schemes that could benefit from CIL relief Photo: Weston Homes

WATCH: The first snow of 2019 hits Norwich

The first snow of 2019 fell in Norwich today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists