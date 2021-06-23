News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Music shop for rent after couple bow out after 34 years

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:48 PM June 23, 2021   
Anne and Chris Duarte at the St George's Music Shop which they have been running for 30 years.

Anne and Chris Duarte at the St George's Music Shop which they ran for more than 30 years. The shop is now for rent. - Credit: Archant

An independent music store in Norwich which closed down after being squeezed out by online shopping has gone up for rent for £14,000 a year.

The St George's Music Shop.

The former St George's Music Shop when it was still operating. - Credit: Archant

Chris and Anne Duarte, former owners of St George’s Music Shop, confirmed late last year they were closing down. They said the pandemic had made them decide to close because of a lack of footfall.

The shop, which occupies the ground floor of 19 St George’s Street, is now for rent.

St Georges Norwich

The shop which is now for rent - Credit: Brown & Co

Agents Brown & Co state it is suitable for retail or office use. It offers 922 sqft and comes with a communal kitchenette and cloakroom.

The Duartes said they had been squeezed out of business by the increasing online trade worsened because of lockdown. They said at the time that 60pc of their trade came from people passing by which had been badly affected by coronavirus.

The couple continued to trade to see the last round of students through their music exams.

The shop specialised in classical sheet music and accessories.


