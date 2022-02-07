News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Inside NR3's small but mighty high street

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:00 PM February 7, 2022
Norfolk Retro's Laura Budds said St Augustines Street, where she has her shop, is "becoming the heart of NR3"

Norfolk Retro's Laura Budds said St Augustines Street, where she has her shop, is "becoming the heart of NR3" - Credit: Laura Budds

It might be one of the shortest rows of shops in the city but a tiny high street in NR3 is bucking the trend of retail woe. 

A vibrant thoroughfare linking the north of the city to its centre - St Augustines Street has proven itself to be the beating heart of the trendiest section of the city.

It is loved not only by shoppers but by first-time founders who have finally found their home.

Laura Budds, owner of Norfolk Retro, said: "If you look back at photos of St Augustines in the 90s and 2000s, it was pretty much boarded up windows and empty shops. But now, there's none of that at all.

"It's such a community because so many people call it home. 

"People in NR3 are very loyal to the postcode. I just feel like there's that vibe and it's what sets us apart from the main city."

Laura Budds of Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street

Laura Budds of Norfolk Retro in St Augustines Street - Credit: Laura Budds

She added: "People have taken so much pride and care over the shop fronts, and it's all very sympathetic to the historic nature of the buildings. 

"I was really keen to set up here rather than in the city centre."

Florist Jessica Fellas, of nearby Jipola, added: "There's lots of artisans, artists and creatives. My studio is a workshop space as well as a shop, so in that way it really works well. 

"I can genuinely grow my ideas here.

Jessica Fellas with a selection of her home-grown dried flowers in her florist shop Jipola at St Aug

Jessica Fellas with a selection of her home-grown dried flowers in her florist shop Jipola at St Augustines Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It's cute, old school. It's not been gentrified, as of yet - but for now it's that perfect nook to be in."

Veteran of the thoroughfare is Norwich Screen Art - which was first established in Magdalen Street in 1982 before moving to St Augustines Street in 1985.

It said Norwich's emerging art scene is one of the main contributors to their roads' success.

Owner, Jo Edye, said: "In the last 10 years this street has improved 1000pc, especially when they made it into a one way.

Norfolk Arts Awards 2017. The Theatre Award finalist - Jo Edye. Photo: Robert Eke

Jo Edye of Norwich Screen Art - Credit: Robert Eke

"It's now much cleaner, there's a lot less traffic and the pavement's wider. And now with the growth of NUA, there's a lot of the art school students that live in NR3 so the thoroughfare has thrived.

"What makes it interesting is the bohemian and artistic feel, without a doubt."

Jo Edye, owner of Norwich Screen Art, in St Augustine Street, Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Norwich Screen Art moved to St Augustines Street in 1985 - Credit: Archant

