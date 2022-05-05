Tips for snapping the perfect Norfolk pic according to city photographer

Dibs McCallum, a professional photographer from Sprowston, provides tip and tricks to take the perfect picture. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

With the evenings getting longer and the sun shining down over the beautiful city skyline, a professional snapper has lifted the lid on how to get the perfect picture.

Dibs McCallum, who lives in Sprowston, is hoping to help Norwich folk as well as tourists get the best photos possible.

These were his top tips.

One tip is to get up early to catch the 'golden hour' - which is the best light for taking photos. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

Location, location, location

The 41-year-old said: "First of all know the location you're going to photograph.

"There's no point wanting to take photos of Christmas lights, for example, but turning up during the day. Likewise trying to get a photo of the beach when the tide is out."

It's in the timing

"The 'golden hour' is your best friend.

"This is 15 to 20 minutes before sunrise or sunset and the 45-minute window afterwards.

"This is the best light for photography.

"You can get some really nice tones in the sky and lovely colours whether it's at the beach or the city."

Dibs McCallum takes a range of different photos, from landscapes to coastal fortifications. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

Set up calmly

Dibs likes to give himself enough time to set up at the location he is photographing.

He added: "Another tip would be to get to the location early so there's no rushing around.

"I personally like to leave myself between 30 to 45 minutes beforehand so that I've got time to get kitted out and trek around to find a good composition for the image I want.

"A blessing for Norwich and Norfolk in general is everything is quite close - nothing is really more than 20 to 25 minutes away."

Dibs runs a number of tours across the city and Broads.

Dibs McCallum regularly runs walking tours for a range of photographers to take part in across Norwich and Norfolk. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

Try a new path

He said: "Walk different routes wherever you go. It will force you to see things from a different perspective - you'll find a variety of angles and compositions.

"Norwich has such a good mix of new and old architecture - there's so much to go out and see.

"I've been running these tours for eight years now and I still find new angles and compositions."

Dibs McCallum likes to walk different routes around the city to get new angles and compositions. - Credit: Dibs McCallum

With tours each month Dibs is hoping that people will find a new hobby, saying: "It's really important to just have fun, have a bit of down time and experience something a little different."