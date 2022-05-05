Tips for snapping the perfect Norfolk pic according to city photographer
- Credit: Dibs McCallum
With the evenings getting longer and the sun shining down over the beautiful city skyline, a professional snapper has lifted the lid on how to get the perfect picture.
Dibs McCallum, who lives in Sprowston, is hoping to help Norwich folk as well as tourists get the best photos possible.
These were his top tips.
Location, location, location
The 41-year-old said: "First of all know the location you're going to photograph.
"There's no point wanting to take photos of Christmas lights, for example, but turning up during the day. Likewise trying to get a photo of the beach when the tide is out."
It's in the timing
Most Read
- 1 'He looked so sad' - Starving dog tied to tree and abandoned in beauty spot
- 2 Why a new city bus lane is causing havoc for bosses
- 3 City school shortlisted for prestigious national award
- 4 Relatives of man found dead in home on moment they heard tragic news
- 5 Sex offender who took pictures of girls at running events jailed
- 6 Woman baffled after her front gate is nabbed in broad daylight
- 7 Single mum and toddler stranded in home after falling victim to fraud
- 8 Protection plea after potential Anglia Square medieval church discovery
- 9 Air ambulance lands at city park after man in 60s suffers fall
- 10 Huge period home for sale in the Golden Triangle - and it has parking!
"The 'golden hour' is your best friend.
"This is 15 to 20 minutes before sunrise or sunset and the 45-minute window afterwards.
"This is the best light for photography.
"You can get some really nice tones in the sky and lovely colours whether it's at the beach or the city."
Set up calmly
Dibs likes to give himself enough time to set up at the location he is photographing.
He added: "Another tip would be to get to the location early so there's no rushing around.
"I personally like to leave myself between 30 to 45 minutes beforehand so that I've got time to get kitted out and trek around to find a good composition for the image I want.
"A blessing for Norwich and Norfolk in general is everything is quite close - nothing is really more than 20 to 25 minutes away."
Dibs runs a number of tours across the city and Broads.
Try a new path
He said: "Walk different routes wherever you go. It will force you to see things from a different perspective - you'll find a variety of angles and compositions.
"Norwich has such a good mix of new and old architecture - there's so much to go out and see.
"I've been running these tours for eight years now and I still find new angles and compositions."
With tours each month Dibs is hoping that people will find a new hobby, saying: "It's really important to just have fun, have a bit of down time and experience something a little different."