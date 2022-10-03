Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Garden Centre in Norwich suburb unveils 'magical' Christmas display

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:43 PM October 3, 2022
Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department - Credit: Sprowston Garden Centre

A Garden Centre is already getting into the festive spirit with the unveiling of its Christmas display.

Sprowston Garden Centre, in Blue Boar Lane, has launched its dazzling new Christmas department.

The launch is one of its most highly anticipated events and sees thousands visit during the lead-up to the festive period. 

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department - Credit: Sprowston Garden Centre

Paul Marlow, centre manager, said "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.

"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its dazzling new Christmas department

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department - Credit: Sprowston Garden Centre 

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customer's demands, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year. It is a truly magical winter wonderland." 

As well as the Christmas display there will also be festive food in the restaurant, gifts, cards, and real trees from November.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Inside the Jurnets Bar on King Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Music

Historic bar in city forced to permanently close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with rats in Orbit flats in Hassett Close 

Rats invade city flat as pregnant mum forced to sleep on couch

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following thefts in Norwich

CCTV appeal after £5,000 worth of goods stolen from city retail parks

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Blood spattered on a memorial bench in the grounds of St Mark's Church. Pictured inset is Richard Fincham from the church

Blood stains left on memorial bench after churchyard stabbing

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon