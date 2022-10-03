Garden Centre in Norwich suburb unveils 'magical' Christmas display

Sprowston Garden Centre has launched its new Christmas department - Credit: Sprowston Garden Centre

A Garden Centre is already getting into the festive spirit with the unveiling of its Christmas display.

Sprowston Garden Centre, in Blue Boar Lane, has launched its dazzling new Christmas department.

The launch is one of its most highly anticipated events and sees thousands visit during the lead-up to the festive period.

Paul Marlow, centre manager, said "We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.

"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customer's demands, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year. It is a truly magical winter wonderland."

As well as the Christmas display there will also be festive food in the restaurant, gifts, cards, and real trees from November.