Fifth time lucky: Couple tie the knot after four Covid delays

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:04 PM May 20, 2021   
Lucy Ballard, Norwich

Married at last! Lucy and Kieran Ballard decided to go for a low-key wedding afer their big day was postponed four times because of Covid. - Credit: Hannah Betts Photography

A Norwich couple decided to get married with hardly any guests after their dream big day was postponed four times.

Lucy and Kieran Ballard eventually plumped for a simple register office do with a handful of guests and no honeymoon.

The pair originally were getting married on August 1, 2020 with a lavish do booked and more than 100 guests. But because of Covid, the date got postponed to October, 2020 and then two further dates in April, 2021.

Eventually, after rearranging suppliers four times, the couple decided enough was enough and booked a ceremony only at Norwich Castle on Monday.

Lucy Ballard, Norwich

Lucy and Kieran Ballard finally got married. - Credit: Hannah Betts Photography

Mrs Ballard's mum made the cake and their honeymoon to Hawaii is on hold because of travel restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

It comes as Covid restrictions changed for weddings from May 17.

Lucy Ballard, Norwich

Lucy and Kieran Ballard - Credit: Hannah Betts Photography

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are now permitted for up to 30 people in Covid secure venues that are allowed to open. Receptions and celebrations are permitted either indoors  or outdoors but certain criteria still applies.

Mrs Ballard, 28, who works as a barber and her husband, a maintenance engineer, are now hoping to have a big reception next year.

"It is such a relief to be married and not to have the stress of having to rearrange it all," said Mrs Ballard.

"It's all been so stressful. I decided to wear a white suit instead of a dress which I'll wear next year. I had my hair and make-up done in the morning and together with my step-son, Oliver, eight, we went to the castle, got married and afterwards had a barbeque at my parents' house.

Sugarwhip Cakes, Norwich

And the mum made the wedding cake! - Credit: Supplied

"We've been planning the wedding for three years after Kieran proposed to me on holiday in Thailand.

"In the end the wedding was very small but we've done it and my day can't be taken away again by Covid."

Rules previously for weddings restricted receptions to 15 people in the form of a sit-down meal in any Covid secure outdoor venue.




Norfolk

