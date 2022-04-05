New bike shop opening amid burgeoning fuel crisis
- Credit: Andrew Lally
With fuel prices at an all-time high, a family-run business is partnering with a cycle giant to open up a new shop for those looking for a 'wheelie' good deal.
Cycle Revolution, based in Ipswich, is linking up with Specialized to open up a new store in Hall Road on April 14.
Darren Thomas, who heads up Cycle Revolution and is director of Specialized Concept Store Norwich, said: "Cycling has been very much in the public eye recently.
"What with the fuel crisis we've seen a significant increase in people's interest around cycling.
"Therefore being an East Anglian based company it's a good opportunity for us to support and nurture grass roots cycling.
"So we are looking to deliver a product in this environment that people can feel comfortable buying in.
"We've already had lots of interest and got some healthy pre-order numbers already which should keep us in good stead."
This isn't the first time that the family-owned company has saddled up with another cycling colossus - partnering with the brand, Giant Bicycles, to open a shop in 2017 - also in Hall Road.
Darren added: "People like choice - and we've partnered with two of the world's leading brands - so there's no reason why someone can't find what they're looking for in these stores.
"Customers can expect to receive the same level of service while experiencing two different brands which I think is a very unique thing.
"We're very fortunate to be dealing with the very best in the industry when it comes to bikes.
"If someone can't find something from one store, they should be able to from the other.
"We wanted to make sure every aspect of the shop was right and of the highest quality since getting the keys in October.
"Brexit certainly had an affect on obtaining materials - but we've not really suffered from it."
The 5,800sqft store is said to include advanced fitting systems and a workshop run by qualified staff technicians.
Darren said: "It's been a long time coming - we've been really eager to open.