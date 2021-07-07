Jewellers adorn empty shops with selfie angel wings
- Credit: Supplied
An independent jewellers in Norwich's Royal Arcade has put up large rainbow angel wings to attract more shoppers.
Sonkai is showing its support for Norwich Pride this year - by covering up some of the arcade's vacant units with large pictures of wings.
The hope is more people will come into the arcade, which still has around half of its units empty including the former Jamie's Italian.
However, owners of independent businesses in the arcade are doing their bit to make the empty shops look more attractive.
Work by artists as well as displays from vintage clothing boutique Lady B Loves have filled some of the windows along with faux flowers adorning the entrance.
You may also want to watch:
And now Sonkai is running a competition to win a £200 jewellery voucher for the best selfie with the angel wings.
The jewellers relocated into the arcade from its former premises in the Norwich Lanes in 2019 to make way for the building of a new hotel planned for the street.
Sara Sweet, co-owner of Sonkai, said: "The competition should hopefully drive some much-needed traffic into the lovely arcade. We've already had some great entries but would love the opportunity to share the joy further.
Most Read
- 1 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre
- 2 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
- 3 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
- 4 Homeowner's driveway bid rejected to stop loss of single permit space
- 5 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
- 6 Pub warns England fans: Turn up late and you'll be turned away
- 7 More than 500 students disciplined by UEA over Covid breaches
- 8 Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on
- 9 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
- 10 Man jailed for jumping on cars in Prince of Wales Road
"Come down to the Royal Arcade and choose your favourite set of wings and share your selfie on Facebook and Instagram. You must hashtag #ShowYourWings and tag @sonkaijewellers to enter."
The winner will be announced on August 2.