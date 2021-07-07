Published: 10:15 AM July 7, 2021

Craig Snape from Sonkai jewellers trying out the selfie angel wings in the Royal Arcade. - Credit: Supplied

An independent jewellers in Norwich's Royal Arcade has put up large rainbow angel wings to attract more shoppers.

Sonkai is showing its support for Norwich Pride this year - by covering up some of the arcade's vacant units with large pictures of wings.

The hope is more people will come into the arcade, which still has around half of its units empty including the former Jamie's Italian.

The rainbow angel wings at Sonkai jewellers in the Norwich Royal Arcade. - Credit: Supplied

However, owners of independent businesses in the arcade are doing their bit to make the empty shops look more attractive.

Work by artists as well as displays from vintage clothing boutique Lady B Loves have filled some of the windows along with faux flowers adorning the entrance.

And now Sonkai is running a competition to win a £200 jewellery voucher for the best selfie with the angel wings.

The jewellers relocated into the arcade from its former premises in the Norwich Lanes in 2019 to make way for the building of a new hotel planned for the street.

Craig Snape and Sara Sweet, from Sonkai, pictured before the move to the Royal Arcade in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Sara Sweet, co-owner of Sonkai, said: "The competition should hopefully drive some much-needed traffic into the lovely arcade. We've already had some great entries but would love the opportunity to share the joy further.

"Come down to the Royal Arcade and choose your favourite set of wings and share your selfie on Facebook and Instagram. You must hashtag #ShowYourWings and tag @sonkaijewellers to enter."

The winner will be announced on August 2.