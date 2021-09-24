Six new cafes and shops coming to Norwich

Published: 10:35 AM September 24, 2021

Moorish Park Lane is opening at the former Old Cobblers juice bar between Park Lane and Avenue Road - Credit: Samia King

A raft of new shops and cafes have opened in Norwich in recent weeks.

This means that slowly but surely, the empty holes left in the high street by the pandemic are being filled.

Here are all the new places and faces to look out for when out and about in the Fine City.

The owners of Boom Battle Bar are expanding their Castle Quarter attractions, opening Putt Noodle in the former New Look store.

The crazy golf site will have three nine-hole courses.

David Moore, creator and owner of Putt Noodle, a new and unique attraction set to open at Castle Quarter. - Credit: Supplied

One of the courses has an Asia theme, featuring a Cambodian bamboo jungle and the Great Wall of China. There will be a menu of Asian-inspired dishes and a full bar.

H&M has opened a new home store in the old Game location in Chantry Place.

You may also want to watch:

The store is connected to the larger H&M shop, with both external and internal doors for access.

The newly opened H&M HOME in Chantry Place - Credit: H&M HOME

The home store is intended to have a more curated feel, with items more carefully chosen for display.

Hamleys opens in Chantry Place Hamleys Expert Hayden Wright Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Deichmann, the largest shoe shop brand in Europe, also opened a branch in Norwich recently in the old HMV store in Chantry Place.

The world's oldest toy store, Hamleys, opened a branch in Norwich just last week.

The new brand joins the raft of local toy businesses like Langleys and Kerrison.

The Real Greek at Chantry Place in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Restaurant chain the Real Greek has also opened a new site this month.

The Real Greek is located in the old Giraffe restaurant at Chantry Place.

Serving authentic Greek meze, the restaurant aims to give customers a "contemporary Aegean experience".

Moorish in the Golden Triangle is now serving breakfast - Credit: Adam Davis

A new branch of Moorish Falafel Bar has also recently opened in the Golden Triangle.

It opened in the place of the Old Cobblers juice bar.

The new bar is going for a "very different vibe" to the city centre site in Lower Goat Lane, with an alcohol license and collaborations with local businesses like Strangers' Coffee.