Six new cafes and shops coming to Norwich
- Credit: Samia King
A raft of new shops and cafes have opened in Norwich in recent weeks.
This means that slowly but surely, the empty holes left in the high street by the pandemic are being filled.
Here are all the new places and faces to look out for when out and about in the Fine City.
The owners of Boom Battle Bar are expanding their Castle Quarter attractions, opening Putt Noodle in the former New Look store.
The crazy golf site will have three nine-hole courses.
One of the courses has an Asia theme, featuring a Cambodian bamboo jungle and the Great Wall of China. There will be a menu of Asian-inspired dishes and a full bar.
H&M has opened a new home store in the old Game location in Chantry Place.
The store is connected to the larger H&M shop, with both external and internal doors for access.
The home store is intended to have a more curated feel, with items more carefully chosen for display.
Deichmann, the largest shoe shop brand in Europe, also opened a branch in Norwich recently in the old HMV store in Chantry Place.
The world's oldest toy store, Hamleys, opened a branch in Norwich just last week.
The new brand joins the raft of local toy businesses like Langleys and Kerrison.
Restaurant chain the Real Greek has also opened a new site this month.
The Real Greek is located in the old Giraffe restaurant at Chantry Place.
Serving authentic Greek meze, the restaurant aims to give customers a "contemporary Aegean experience".
A new branch of Moorish Falafel Bar has also recently opened in the Golden Triangle.
It opened in the place of the Old Cobblers juice bar.
The new bar is going for a "very different vibe" to the city centre site in Lower Goat Lane, with an alcohol license and collaborations with local businesses like Strangers' Coffee.