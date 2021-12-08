India-inspired sustainable fashion brand launches series of pop-up events

A woman who travelled the world living out of a rucksack is hoping to attract more people to her bold designs with a series of pop up shops this Christmas.

Lalita Rani Kumari from NR3 spent many years solo backpacking around India - discovering new styles as well as her own heritage.

Upon returning home to the UK just under a decade ago, the former theatre performer began making her own clothes inspired by her explorations.

Lalita's brand represents her mixed heritage and her love of underground festival fashion. - Credit: Lalita Kumar

The 37-year-old said: “I fell in love with the idea of creating fun colourful clothing and it allowed me the chance for me to embrace my heritage.”

The kernel of the idea for the business began way back when Lalita took a jacket to a tailor in India and then copied it using some antique Sari fabric.

Ruby modelling a Lalita's Wardrobe kimono. - Credit: Kerry Curl

She said: “Everyone I showed it to absolutely loved it.”

So in spring 2020 she made a few jackets and started to attend craft fayres where she would sell them.

Mel in a Lalita's Wardrobe bomber jacket. - Credit: Kerry Curl

She added: “I’m inspired by underground festival fashion and I want to celebrate traditional Indian textiles in a way that blends east and west - just as I am too a blend of the cultures.”

Mel and Abraham modelling some of Lalita's Wardrobe garments. - Credit: Kerry Curl

Because of this, Lalita prides her company on being able to find prints and garments that suit people's individuality.

And 2.5pc of all Lalita's Wardrobe sales made in December will be donated to a project in India that helps some of the poorest families living in makeshift homes.

Lalita hopes to get back to India soon to work with a boutique on some more designs as well as expanding into some independent stores in Norwich.

Ruby modelling another Lalita's Wardrobe fit. - Credit: Kerry Curl

To find out more www.lalitaswardrobe.com

You can also follow the company on social media @lalitaswardrobe

And to view the items for yourself you can visit the pop up shops around Norwich in the coming weeks.

Mel in a Lalita's Wardrobe bomber jacket. - Credit: Kerry Curl

These can be found on Saturday, December 11 from 11am to 9pm at Erpingham House, Tombland.

On Sunday, December 12, at Craft and Flea in St. Andrews Hall.

And on Sunday, December 19 at Norwich Vegan Fair, in St Andrews Hall.