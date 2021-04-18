Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop

Published: 1:05 PM April 18, 2021

Rosie Dearlove outside her new permanent store for Slayyy Vintage, which started out life on Norwich Market. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A young Norwich business owner was stunned by a queue of more than 30 eager shoppers as she opened the doors to her first ever shop.

Slayyy Vintage, which is owned by Roise Dearlove, started on the shopping app Depop before opening on Norwich market in 2019 when she was just 18.

Rosie Dearlove with one of the items at her Slayyy Vintage store in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It made Miss Dearlove, now 20, the market's youngest stallholder and after growing her business online during the first lockdown, she realised she needed to move to a bigger space.

Her new premises in St Giles Street is only a stone's throw away from her old 3m by 2.5m stall, with many regular customers turning up to celebrate the business's new home when it officially opened on Saturday - and some 30 queuing at the door.

Miss Dearlove said: "I had no idea, I was not expecting that number of people.

"There’s been a lot of interest when we’ve been painting it. In a way it feels different from the market. Everyone knows everyone, it’s a little family and I have flown the nest.

"It feels like I have grown up a bit but it's fantastic."

After the first national lockdown, the former Paston College student decide to bring forward her plans to launch a website, which has seen her business reach customers across the country.

The businesswoman said she will be delighted to have space at her home in Sprowston once all of the stock can be moved to the shop.

Impressed customers Oscar Bartrum and Katie Pritchard had been queuing since 8.15am for the 10am opening, and picked up two hats and a t-shirt.

Oscar, 18, said: "We were going to the market and the shop was there and we said we’ve got to be first in when the shop opens."

Keen customers queued at the store before it opened on Saturday. - Credit: Clarissa Place

Miss Dearlove said: "Being at the market is the best thing I ever did. When I moved in I thought 'is this a risk?'

"Everyone is so friendly and kind and it just took off from week one. That's the nice thing about the market, there are over 200 stalls and there's someone to talk to and get advice from or just chat about the weather.

"For the last two years I have had a box of stock at the bottom of my bed. I've packed orders at my kitchen table."

Rosie Dearlove in front of her shop before it was turned into Slayyy Vintage - Credit: Rosie Dearlove



