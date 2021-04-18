News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 1:05 PM April 18, 2021   
Rosie Dearlove stands in front of Slayyy Vintage wearing a red hat

Rosie Dearlove outside her new permanent store for Slayyy Vintage, which started out life on Norwich Market. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A young Norwich business owner was stunned by a queue of more than 30 eager shoppers as she opened the doors to her first ever shop.

Slayyy Vintage, which is owned by Roise Dearlove, started on the shopping app Depop before opening on Norwich market in 2019 when she was just 18.

Rosie Dearlove, wearing a face mask, holds up a jumper with Florida written on it

Rosie Dearlove with one of the items at her Slayyy Vintage store in Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

It made Miss Dearlove, now 20, the market's youngest stallholder and after growing her business online during the first lockdown, she realised she needed to move to a bigger space.

Her new premises in St Giles Street is only a stone's throw away from her old 3m by 2.5m stall, with many regular customers turning up to celebrate the business's new home when it officially opened on Saturday - and some 30 queuing at the door.

Miss Dearlove said: "I had no idea, I was not expecting that number of people.

"There’s been a lot of interest when we’ve been painting it. In a way it feels different from the market. Everyone knows everyone, it’s a little family and I have flown the nest.

You may also want to watch:

"It feels like I have grown up a bit but it's fantastic."

After the first national lockdown, the former Paston College student decide to bring forward her plans to launch a website, which has seen her business reach customers across the country.

The businesswoman said she will be delighted to have space at her home in Sprowston once all of the stock can be moved to the shop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Queues and tunes as life returns to city on Saturday after shops reopen
  2. 2 Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
  3. 3 Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance
  1. 4 City beer gardens heaving as lockdown eases and Norwich City promoted
  2. 5 NORWICH CITY ARE PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
  3. 6 Kill the Bill protestors take to Norwich streets
  4. 7 Two Norwich fish and chip shops named among top 50 in the country
  5. 8 Probe into woman's death continues following suspected arson
  6. 9 Norwich City fans gather at Carrow Road to celebrate promotion
  7. 10 Hunt for silver VW Golf after man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Impressed customers Oscar Bartrum and Katie Pritchard had been queuing since 8.15am for the 10am opening, and picked up two hats and a t-shirt.

Oscar, 18, said: "We were going to the market and the shop was there and we said we’ve got to be first in when the shop opens."

Customers queue outside Slayyy Vintage in Norwich

Keen customers queued at the store before it opened on Saturday. - Credit: Clarissa Place

Miss Dearlove said: "Being at the market is the best thing I ever did. When I moved in I thought 'is this a risk?'

"Everyone is so friendly and kind and it just took off from week one. That's the nice thing about the market, there are over 200 stalls and there's someone to talk to and get advice from or just chat about the weather. 

"For the last two years I have had a box of stock at the bottom of my bed. I've packed orders at my kitchen table."

Slayyy Vintage moves to St Giles Street

Rosie Dearlove in front of her shop before it was turned into Slayyy Vintage - Credit: Rosie Dearlove


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

Murder victim is named as accused under armed guard in hospital

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12

Fashion chain's £50,000 debt written off

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other people injured at Primrose

Father stabbed to death 'after argument about motorbike noise'

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A forensics van and police car put a cordon up on Primrose Crescent.

Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus