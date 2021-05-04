Published: 10:07 AM May 4, 2021

A site earmarked for a hotel in Norwich's Surrey Street is for sale. - Credit: Archant

A site earmarked for a five-storey development with a hotel, restaurant and penthouse apartment in Norwich is for sale.

The area on the vacant site of the former ticket office in Surrey Street's bus station, located on the corner of the station entrance, got planning in 2018.

Businessman and property developer Dennis Bacon applied for planning on the 0.14 acre site from Norwich City Council.

Mr Bacon, who runs South Norfolk Developments, converted an old snooker hall, Oddfellows Hall in Thetford last December into seven luxury apartments.

He is also working on nine terraced houses in Thetford on the site of a demolished cottage hospital which stood derelict and vandalised for 14 years.

Planners gave the go-ahead for a ground floor and first-floor restaurant, first-floor retail space, a hotel and one penthouse apartment.

Despite some initial reservations over the height of the scheme, planners gave it the green light.

Christopher Brownhill, assistant conservation and design officer, Norwich City Council, said: "The works as proposed will not be harmful to the setting of multiple listed buildings.

"The development of a currently unused and over-grown, prominent corner site in the city centre, with a high quality scheme would result in an enhancement of the wider setting."

Conditional offers in excess of £1m are now invited for the plot.

There had been concerns that building work would have "a major impact" on the bus station.

There was also an objection raised by the owner of a neighbouring office block that the height of the complex would reduce light in the building but it was decided that the impact would not be significant.

It comes as city planners are also considering another application for a large hotel in the Lanes, in the former Chamberlain's store building.

Plans for this 91-bedroom hotel, in Guildhall Hill and backing on to Dove Street, were re-submitted last month and are currently being consulted on before the council considers granting planning permission.