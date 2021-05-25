News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Site earmarked for apartments for sale for £1.5m near Norwich train station

Caroline Culot

Published: 3:04 PM May 25, 2021
Apartments in Clarence Road, Norwich

How the apartments near Norwich railway station will look. - Credit: Abbotfox

A site near Norwich railway station is for sale and set for a development of new homes.

Offers are invited for the site in Clarence Road, which is subject to planning permission, for the mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The estimated value of the development is £4.42m, say the agents.

Clarence Road, Norwich

The current site in Clarence Road. - Credit: Abbotfox

The land is situated on the corner of Lower Clarence Road and Clarence Road, used formerly as a car park to a chiropractic business.

Agent abbotFox state: "It is believed that planning will likely be granted for 21 units, a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom apartments with a GDV, gross development value, of £4.42m."

You may also want to watch:

The site is a seven minute walk from Norwich railway station.

