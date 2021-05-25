Site earmarked for apartments for sale for £1.5m near Norwich train station
Published: 3:04 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:19 PM May 25, 2021
A site near Norwich railway station is for sale and set for a development of new homes.
Offers are invited for the site in Clarence Road, which is subject to planning permission, for the mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.
The estimated value of the development is £4.42m, say the agents.
The land is situated on the corner of Lower Clarence Road and Clarence Road, used formerly as a car park to a chiropractic business.
Agent abbotFox state: "It is believed that planning will likely be granted for 21 units, a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom apartments with a GDV, gross development value, of £4.42m."
The site is a seven minute walk from Norwich railway station.
