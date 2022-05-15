New beer slushie flavours to launch at city market stall

Luke Stott and Joseph Marks of Sir Toby's Beers in Norwich Market have teased that new beer slushie flavours are on the way - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme/Maya Derrick

A popular market booze stall is teasing new flavours of thirst-quenching delights after the successful launch of its frozen beer slushies.

Sir Toby's Beers started selling grapefruit Schöfferhofer and Belgian cherry frozen beers in April, and in the weeks that have followed have flogged countless tipsy tipples - often hundreds a day.

Many customers have come forward suggesting they release new flavours.

And those eager to try a new taste are in luck, as Sir Toby's Beers' Luke Stott and Joseph Marks teased that new combos - and collaborations with local businesses - are on the horizon.

"There are plenty of others lined up," Luke said.

"We're going to keep throwing new flavours in there.

"We've got a mango and lime cider, which will be a taste of summer for sure. Anything fruity goes down a treat.

"Cherry will definitely stay as a core flavour as it's been ridiculously popular.

"They'll only get more popular as the weather gets warmer."