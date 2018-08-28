Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Fancy flying over your own home without even leaving the ground?

PUBLISHED: 08:38 30 January 2019

EDP business writer Caroline Culot takes the controls of a simulated Cessna aircraft at Sim-Fly Norfolk in Felthorpe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

EDP business writer Caroline Culot takes the controls of a simulated Cessna aircraft at Sim-Fly Norfolk in Felthorpe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Ever wanted to fly over your home without your feet ever leaving the ground? You can now with a new flight simulation experience newly launched at a Norfolk airfield.

From the outside, it looks like any ordinary portable building but once inside, behind a black curtain, is a fully equipped ‘cockpit’ with all the controls of a real plane.

You sit in the pilot’s seat and then with a large screen in front of you giving you a view over a virtual airfield, you taxi down the runway and take off for your hour’s flight, all with the calming influence of former BAe training captain John Hoyte talking you through it, beside you.

Sim-fly, based now at Felthorpe Airfield after relocating from Old Buckenham, is the brainchild of Mr Hoyte, who fell in love with flying aged four and who retired in 2005. He started as a crop sprayer soaring over the fields of Norfolk and his love of flying took him to Australia bush fire fighting and freight distribution in Kenya as well as a stint flying passenger planes for Flybe.

But after an illness he says was related to flying, aerotoxic syndrome, he decided to hang up his wings and came up with the idea of setting up Sim-Fly.

EDP business writer Caroline Culot under the watchful eye of former pilot John Hoyte at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil DidsburyEDP business writer Caroline Culot under the watchful eye of former pilot John Hoyte at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“I have people come who actually are nervous about flying and really do get worried, it’s so realistic. But the great thing about flight simulation is that no one gets hurt, it’s really harmless fun,” he said.

Mr Hoyte has invested about £50,000 in getting the business going, sourcing the flying controls purpose built for simulation from Spain.

Innovative software means you can choose different planes to fly which include a Spitfire, a Hurricane and a Hawker Hunter and select whether you want to fly home or abroad. The great thing is you can fly over Norfolk and your own house, picking up local landmarks on the way.

EDP business writer Caroline Culot gave it a go, flying a Cessna 172. She took off from ‘Norwich Airport’ and headed out towards her home, near Aylsham. She said: “It was so realistic, my heart was beating so fast on take-off. I am a nervous flyer, the kind of person you don’t want to be sitting next to on a flight but on this day, the skies were blue and I really enjoyed flying over the Norfolk fields, spotting churches and buildings I know below.”

Former pilot John Hoyte passes on his years of experience to novice pilots at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil DidsburyFormer pilot John Hoyte passes on his years of experience to novice pilots at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

An open weekend this Saturday and Sunday is being held from 10am-4pm when you can try it out for free. See www.sim-fly.com

A chance to gets hands on and feel like you are flying, with the simulation controls at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil DidsburyA chance to gets hands on and feel like you are flying, with the simulation controls at Sim-Fly Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Almost like the real thing, Sim-Fly Norfolk offers wannabe pilots the chance to take the controls without leaving the ground. Picture: Neil DidsburyAlmost like the real thing, Sim-Fly Norfolk offers wannabe pilots the chance to take the controls without leaving the ground. Picture: Neil Didsbury

