We've been expecting you! Delayed spy game to launch in Castle Quarter
- Credit: Si5 Spy Missions
As Britain's favourite fictitious secret agent lights up the big screen again, a new adventure game is giving families the chance to test out their own spy skills this half term.
James Bond's latest blockbuster No Time To Die finally hit the cinemas last month after a series of delays to its release.
And as 007 fever continues to sweep the city, Si5 Spy Missions will finally be opening in Norwich's Castle Quarter following delays of its own.
It had been hoped the new family adventure game would launch in April, but the attraction's grand opening was delayed - originally until September.
But now it has been confirmed the venue will officially open its doors on Saturday, October 23 - just in time for the half term.
The spy-themed attraction offers a variety of different game options, some aimed at families and others for adults and team-building exercises.
The fully-immersive experience is set inside a replica Naval battlecruiser and sees groups take part in a variety of mental and physical challenges to infiltrate the ship before deadly enemy missiles can be launched.
Players will be required to use all the guile and subtlety of 007 to ensure the safety of their team within an hour.
Si5 Spy Missions founder Bob Richardson said: "Norwich is our (00)seventh centre and we're really excited to be launching at Castle Quarter.
"The mission we set is written like any good action film, with an intense, secretive start building up to a fast-paced explosive finish."
Rob Bradley, Castle Quarter’s centre manager, added: “We can’t wait for Si5 Spy Missions to join us at Castle Quarter this October.
"It means people can visit us for an all-round 007 experience, heading to Vue to watch the latest Bond blockbuster before immersing themselves in a scene straight out of a 007 movie by booking a group game at Si5 Spy Missions."
The centre has a range of challenges which are varying in difficulty, so they can suit children aged six and over, or 13-plus.
The venue also offers children's birthday parties and corporate events, with pre-booking essential.