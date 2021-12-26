News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Video

Boxing Day sales dampened by wet weather

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 1:40 PM December 26, 2021
Only a couple of shoppers could be spotted at Primark

Only a couple of shoppers could be spotted at Primark - Credit: Archant

Wet weather dampened shoppers' spirits in Norwich on Boxing Day with many folk instead choosing to shop from home. 

In years gone by, queues snaked their way around the city centre with people looking to grab a deal. 

All that could be seen in the Fine City on Sunday was a short queue of around 20 people outside Primark. 

Elsewhere many shops remained closed for a festive break. 

It comes as high street experts predicted people would instead choose to spend their Christmas cash online. 

Damp weather put shoppers off

Damp weather put shoppers off - Credit: Archant

Bargain-hunters plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales, an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycard Payments. 

Shoppers' reasoning varied, according to the card provider.

The sales are yet to start at some shops

The sales are yet to start at some shops - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
  2. 2 Police hunt Norwich man wanted after A47 incident
  3. 3 Dereham Road in Norwich reopens following earlier closure
  1. 4 Three people arrested in Earlham in connection with drug offences
  2. 5 Campsite gets go-ahead at site of bowls club near Norwich
  3. 6 Rough sleeper fights back after seeing his kids walk by from his doorway
  4. 7 'Exactly what this road needs' - New vegan bar opens in Norwich
  5. 8 Five major projects for Norwich next year
  6. 9 ‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day
  7. 10 Trans girl ready to celebrate first Christmas as 'true self'

A third (34pc) say they prefer online shopping in general, 32pc say it is more efficient and allows them to spend time with family and friends during the holidays, and 27pc do not want to brave the unpredictable British weather.

Retail
Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Bunn with his daughter Esmé

Father and toddler abandoned at roadside after mask spat

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Simon Sansome had to wait overnight to access his vehicle as the NCP car park in St Stephens Street

Wheelchair user stranded in city after disabled access shut at 8pm

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Hermes delivery note. 

Norwich delivery driver pleads guilty to Hermes parcels theft

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Taverham Parish Council will consider plans for four new homes in Taverham Road in January 

One becomes four: Proposal to build new homes in built-up area

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon