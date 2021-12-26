Video
Boxing Day sales dampened by wet weather
- Credit: Archant
Wet weather dampened shoppers' spirits in Norwich on Boxing Day with many folk instead choosing to shop from home.
In years gone by, queues snaked their way around the city centre with people looking to grab a deal.
All that could be seen in the Fine City on Sunday was a short queue of around 20 people outside Primark.
Elsewhere many shops remained closed for a festive break.
It comes as high street experts predicted people would instead choose to spend their Christmas cash online.
Bargain-hunters plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end-of-year sales, an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycard Payments.
Shoppers' reasoning varied, according to the card provider.
A third (34pc) say they prefer online shopping in general, 32pc say it is more efficient and allows them to spend time with family and friends during the holidays, and 27pc do not want to brave the unpredictable British weather.