Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

National shoe chain returning to city centre with new 'concept' store

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:55 PM August 11, 2022
JL_shoezone_norwich_aug22

The new Shoe Zone is opening on August 12 on St Stephens Street - Credit: Archant/Jess Long

A national shoe brand which closed both its city centre stores in the past year is returning to Norwich with a new "concept" shop. 

Shoe Zone closed its Orford Place store in January before bringing the shutters down on its St Stephens Street shop months later. 

The chain is now reopening in St Stephens Street on Friday, August 12, with several opening offers for customers. 

It has moved from its spot next to Specsavers to a store on the other side of the road next to Admiral.

Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoe Zone, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors at the new Norwich location to offer the people of Norfolk easy access to the footwear they want, as soon as they need it.

“We’ll open with a wide range of footwear, including trainers and sandals that are perfect for the summer and plenty of school shoes ready for the return to school in September."

Brands stocked will include Rieker, Lotus, Heavenly Feet, Jana Softline and S. Oliver as well as the store's own brand.

The St Stephens Street store will be open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Warwick Street Social will soon reopen as a pub under its new name the Warwick Arms

City pub to reopen with new owners hoping to bring back 'good old days'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Viva! La Vegan Burger Tour is heading to Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Van offering free burgers coming to Norwich city centre this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Artist images of how the front of the Premier store in Cadge Road, Norwich, could look if plans are approved

Norwich City Council

Bid to redevelop corner shop with £1.5m extension and swanky homes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Lane is currently closed from the roundabout to Alford Grove.

Busy city road closed for gas works until late August

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon