Japanese restaurant submits plans for outdoor seating in Tombland
- Credit: Archant
A new hotspot is emerging in Norwich with Japanese restaurant Shiki announcing it is adding outdoor tables to the Tombland square which is currently undergoing renovations.
The restaurant has submitted an application to put four tables outside its premises and will be serving food on the square from early June.
Currently the restaurant is only open for deliveries and takeaway but has been extremely busy, owners said.
The move comes as a £1.75m revamp of the square, which has seen a block of public toilets removed and replaced with more greenery and seating, continues.
A spokesman for the restaurant added that they welcomed the work on the square which is getting increasingly busier as the country continues to ease out of lockdown.
This is not the first time the restaurant has had tables outside, as management have been granted permission in years prior to this.
Each table can seat up to four people and will be protected by barriers.
The tables will be available from noon until 10pm, Monday to Saturday.
Most Read
- 1 Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich
- 2 Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop
- 3 Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
- 4 Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing
- 5 Story behind this famous photo of when Norwich went electric in 1957
- 6 City beer gardens heaving as lockdown eases and Norwich City promoted
- 7 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub
- 8 Pet carer service's appeal to survive after Covid and faulty van struggles
- 9 Sweepers clean up in city after busy Saturday night - and punters behave
- 10 Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance