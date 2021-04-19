Japanese restaurant submits plans for outdoor seating in Tombland

Published: 2:53 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 3:14 PM April 19, 2021

A new hotspot is emerging in Norwich with Japanese restaurant Shiki announcing it is adding outdoor tables to the Tombland square which is currently undergoing renovations.

The restaurant has submitted an application to put four tables outside its premises and will be serving food on the square from early June.

Currently the restaurant is only open for deliveries and takeaway but has been extremely busy, owners said.

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich - Credit: Transport for Norwich

The move comes as a £1.75m revamp of the square, which has seen a block of public toilets removed and replaced with more greenery and seating, continues.

A spokesman for the restaurant added that they welcomed the work on the square which is getting increasingly busier as the country continues to ease out of lockdown.

This is not the first time the restaurant has had tables outside, as management have been granted permission in years prior to this.

Each table can seat up to four people and will be protected by barriers.

The tables will be available from noon until 10pm, Monday to Saturday.







