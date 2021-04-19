News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Japanese restaurant submits plans for outdoor seating in Tombland

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:53 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 3:14 PM April 19, 2021
Shiki Japanese restauranton Tombland in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

Shiki Japanese restauranton Tombland in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

A new hotspot is emerging in Norwich with Japanese restaurant Shiki announcing it is adding outdoor tables to the Tombland square which is currently undergoing renovations. 

The restaurant has submitted an application to put four tables outside its premises and will be serving food on the square from early June. 

Currently the restaurant is only open for deliveries and takeaway but has been extremely busy, owners said. 

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich

An artist's impression of how Tombland could look. Pic: Transport for Norwich - Credit: Transport for Norwich

The move comes as a £1.75m revamp of the square, which has seen a block of public toilets removed and replaced with more greenery and seating, continues. 

A spokesman for the restaurant added that they welcomed the work on the square which is getting increasingly busier as the country continues to ease out of lockdown.

This is not the first time the restaurant has had tables outside, as management have been granted permission in years prior to this.

Each table can seat up to four people and will be protected by barriers.

The tables will be available from noon until 10pm, Monday to Saturday. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Woman taken to hospital after police incident in Norwich
  2. 2 Eager shoppers queue for opening of 20-year-old's vintage clothing shop
  3. 3 Man due in court charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Thorpe
  1. 4 Man, 47, in court on murder charge after Thorpe stabbing
  2. 5 Story behind this famous photo of when Norwich went electric in 1957
  3. 6 City beer gardens heaving as lockdown eases and Norwich City promoted
  4. 7 Public invited to have say on plans to convert derelict pub
  5. 8 Pet carer service's appeal to survive after Covid and faulty van struggles
  6. 9 Sweepers clean up in city after busy Saturday night - and punters behave
  7. 10 Man detained under mental health act after Norwich disturbance

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

What's your favourite fish & chip shop memory?

Two Norwich fish and chip shops named among top 50 in the country

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich city centre Primark queue

Queues and tunes as life returns to city on Saturday after shops reopen

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Natalie and Nick Brewer will be opening La Churreria - The Little Shop of Churro cafe in Thorpe St Andrew.

Food and Drink

Churros and Chorizo to open park cafe near Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A police officer covers one of two motorbikes at the scene of a fatal stabbing and three other peopl

'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus