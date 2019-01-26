Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New milkshake bar set to open in Castle Mall

26 January, 2019 - 13:42
A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images

Archant

A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich.

Posters have gone up in Castle Mall in Norwich advertising a new Shaake store. Picture submitted.Posters have gone up in Castle Mall in Norwich advertising a new Shaake store. Picture submitted.

Posters have gone up on the empty unit next to Auntie Anne’s stating that Shaake is soon opening in the centre.

The business, which also has a branch in intu Chapelfield, serves a variety of drinks including milkshakes, smoothies and fruit juices.

It is currently recruiting for part time staff for the new premises.

It comes after the wine cafe Veeno closed its doors having opened less than four months ago at Castle Mall.

Veeno was located on Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace, as part of a £3m development but ceased trading last week.

Tables and stock have been removed from the site.

However, a spokesman for Castle Mall later said that Veeno intends to reopen with a new team at a date yet to be confirmed.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Reader Letter: What on earth is Norfolk County Council thinking?

County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

Man deported as cannabis farm worth £90,000 seized by police

A cannibis farm was found in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

This cafe is one of the first places in Norfolk to sell drinks with CBD (cannabidiol) - will you be trying them?

Eva Hewitt, who works at That Cafe in Norwich serving a cup of CBD hemp tea. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tributes paid to well-known Big Issue seller from Norwich

Simon Thorndike.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Norwich City’s majority shareholders talk investment, succession and the Webber and Farke revolution

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken to Along Come Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fire crews scrambled to reports of a fire at Riverside

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to Riverside following reports of a fire. Picture: Staff

More than 260 cannabis plants seized in raid on Norwich home

Norfolk police seized 264 cannabis plants. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New milkshake bar set to open in Castle Mall

A new milkshare bar is set to open in the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich. Photo: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists