Sneak preview: New micropub unveiled with stunning window

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 2:57 PM July 13, 2021   
Malt & Mardle Norwich

Emily Bridges outside the new-look Malt & Mardle micropub - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norwich's newest pub on a small scale is ready for its grand opening - unveiling an eye-catching new-look.

Malt & Mardle Norwich

The striking new front of the Malt & Mardle - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Malt & Mardle is due to open in Magdalen Street on July 22 with work having just finished on transforming the venue.

Malt & Mardle Norwich

Emily Bridges outside the Malt & Mardle micropub - Credit: Danielle Booden

Back in March, three uni friends Elliot Dransfield, Johnny Durant and Emily Bridges got the green light for a tiny pub converted from a shop.

Malt & Mardle Norwich

Inside, the pub has been decorated in blue with hops as decorations - Credit: Danielle Booden

Since then, the trio have been working to get the premises finished. And wanting to create something really special, they commissioned local signwriter Kieran Harper to create a window to remember.

Malt & Mardle Norwich signwriter Kieran Harper

Signwriter Kieran Harper, who created the Malt & Mardle design. - Credit: Kieran Harper

Taking inspiration from their logo, Mr Harper has adorned the window with a large image of barley growing - which makes the malt that goes into beer.

Malt & Mardle Norwich

The logo - Credit: Malt & Mardle

Mr Harper, of Heigham Street-based K Harper Signwriter, said: "I took the idea from the Malt & Mardle's logo, sketched it in pencil on the outside of the window glass then painted it on inside using special sign writing paint.

"I have a real passion for working with independent businesses and am really pleased with the result."

Malt & Mardle Norwich

The trio Elliot Dransfield, Emily Bridges and Johnny Durant - Credit: Malt & Mardle

Ms Bridges, from the Malt & Mardle, said: "The frontage is done and looking beautiful, we are really chuffed with how it's turned out.

"We know a lot of peole will probably be thinking 'why have they blocked all the daylight out' but we're mainly going to be an evening/night-time pub."

Malt & Mardle Norwich

The eye-catching design of the Malt & Mardle - Credit: Malt & Mardle

The venue has just 334 sqft inside and aims to be one of the city's smallest pubs offering just one room for up to 40 people to gather when Covid restrictions allow.

Having met at the University of Leeds in 2013 as undergraduates, the trio all now live in Norwich and last year decided to realise their dream of opening their first community pub. They started the Lazy Ale firm and applied for planning and an alcohol licence for the premises.

Malt & Mardle Norwich

Inside the Malt & Mardle micropub - Credit: Danielle Booden

Malt & Mardle Norwich

Inside the Malt & Mardle - Credit: Danielle Booden

They decided it might be easier to run a small pub because of Covid restrictions and set their heart on transforming the former retail unit which was once a hair and beauty business and more recently the Norwich branch of Great Yarmouth-based Flint Motorcycles.


Norfolk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
