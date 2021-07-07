See Norwich store's stunning new window display
A Norwich shop window has been transformed as part of a new scheme to give small businesses a post-Covid boost.
Children's clothing store Coccolino, Timber Hill, is one of 13 interactive window displays appearing across the UK.
Shop owner Dorothy Thompson first began Coccolino in 1988 from a small room in her house when her three children were babies. But as the business grew, she relocated into her existing premises.
The new window display took inspiration from Mrs Thompson's childhood in Florida and her love of boats.
Mrs Thompson said: “It’s been amazing to see the local support from the Norwich community this last year and a half and I’m so thrilled to be open again and able to see my customers face-to-face once more.
"We’ve grown our online business even further during the pandemic to help weather the storm and now ship to more than 100 countries.”
The windows are part of Facebook initiative encouraging people, via a QR code, to support their local stores online.
Steve Hatch, vice-president for Northern Europe, Facebook, said: "Our hope is that these transformations encourage people across the UK to continue supporting small businesses as things start to return to normal.”