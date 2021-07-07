News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See Norwich store's stunning new window display

Caroline Culot

Published: 9:24 AM July 7, 2021   
Coccolino window display, Timber Hill, Norwich

The stunning new window display at Coccolino, Timber Hill. - Credit: Supplied

A Norwich shop window has been transformed as part of a new scheme to give small businesses a post-Covid boost.

Coccolino Norwich

Coccolino owner Dorothy Thompson with the window display. - Credit: Supplied

Children's clothing store Coccolino, Timber Hill, is one of 13 interactive window displays appearing across the UK.

Shop owner Dorothy Thompson first began Coccolino in 1988 from a small room in her house when her three children were babies. But as the business grew, she relocated into her existing premises.

Coccolino Norwich

Dorothy Thompson, owner of Coccolino - Credit: Supplied

The new window display took inspiration from Mrs Thompson's childhood in Florida and her love of boats.

Mrs Thompson said“It’s been amazing to see the local support from the Norwich community this last year and a half and I’m so thrilled to be open again and able to see my customers face-to-face once more.

"We’ve grown our online business even further during the pandemic to help weather the storm and now ship to more than 100 countries.” 

Coccolino Norwich

Coccolino in Norwich - Credit: Supplied

The windows are part of Facebook initiative encouraging people, via a QR code, to support their local stores online. 

Steve Hatch, vice-president for Northern Europe, Facebook, said:  "Our hope is that these transformations encourage people across the UK to continue supporting small businesses as things start to return to normal.”

