News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Conversations 'ongoing' to find new landlord for empty city pub

Logo Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 10:58 AM January 10, 2022
The Birdcage Credit: Denise Bradley

The Birdcage Credit: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant

The search is still on to find a new landlord for a previously popular city pub. 

The Birdcage in Pottergate was once a pillar of the city's pub scene but has been gathering dust since it closed in October 2020.   

The site, which is owned by Greene King, has seen interest from a number of punters but no one has yet taken the plunge to take the venue on.   

Birdcage Open Mic night performers taking on the added challenge of the X-Factor .Steve Adams

Birdcage Open Mic night performers taking on the added challenge of the X-Factor .Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

A spokesman for Greene King said:  "The Birdcage is a great Norwich venue and we're hoping to get it back open at the earliest opportunity.   

"We've had a number of people express an interest and conversations are ongoing about getting it back open again."  

The pub closed during lockdown after the lease on the site ran out.   

Writing on social media, managers of the Lanes pub wrote at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to say goodbye to this magical building.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes on city roundabout
  2. 2 Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores
  3. 3 Woman freed after being trapped in city crash
  1. 4 Seven of the oldest Norwich businesses
  2. 5 Board game café launches bottomless brunch with prosecco and cocktails
  3. 6 Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'
  4. 7 Woman's plea for England not to follow suit and change cancer checks
  5. 8 Plans go in to expand farm business and welcome caravans to village
  6. 9 A11 reopened after two-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop

“We have had the most epic time over the last 15 years but our lease is up now and we’d rather leave the party at this point with all those good memories than be booted out at last orders.”  

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Norwich streets and how they've changed over a decade

Gallery

How has Norwich changed over the last decade?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Jaqueline Smith and Millers Lane

City folk 'terrified' after gunman reported in NR3 street

Francis Redwood

Logo Icon
The junction between Millers Lane and Angel Road in north Norwich

Norwich Live News

Gunman reported in city street - but police find no evidence at the scene

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon