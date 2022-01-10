Conversations 'ongoing' to find new landlord for empty city pub
Francis Redwood
- Credit: Archant
The search is still on to find a new landlord for a previously popular city pub.
The Birdcage in Pottergate was once a pillar of the city's pub scene but has been gathering dust since it closed in October 2020.
The site, which is owned by Greene King, has seen interest from a number of punters but no one has yet taken the plunge to take the venue on.
A spokesman for Greene King said: "The Birdcage is a great Norwich venue and we're hoping to get it back open at the earliest opportunity.
"We've had a number of people express an interest and conversations are ongoing about getting it back open again."
The pub closed during lockdown after the lease on the site ran out.
Writing on social media, managers of the Lanes pub wrote at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to say goodbye to this magical building.
Most Read
- 1 Car crashes on city roundabout
- 2 Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores
- 3 Woman freed after being trapped in city crash
- 4 Seven of the oldest Norwich businesses
- 5 Board game café launches bottomless brunch with prosecco and cocktails
- 6 Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'
- 7 Woman's plea for England not to follow suit and change cancer checks
- 8 Plans go in to expand farm business and welcome caravans to village
- 9 A11 reopened after two-vehicle crash
- 10 Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop
“We have had the most epic time over the last 15 years but our lease is up now and we’d rather leave the party at this point with all those good memories than be booted out at last orders.”