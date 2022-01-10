Conversations 'ongoing' to find new landlord for empty city pub

The search is still on to find a new landlord for a previously popular city pub.

The Birdcage in Pottergate was once a pillar of the city's pub scene but has been gathering dust since it closed in October 2020.

The site, which is owned by Greene King, has seen interest from a number of punters but no one has yet taken the plunge to take the venue on.

Birdcage Open Mic night performers taking on the added challenge of the X-Factor .Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

A spokesman for Greene King said: "The Birdcage is a great Norwich venue and we're hoping to get it back open at the earliest opportunity.

"We've had a number of people express an interest and conversations are ongoing about getting it back open again."

The pub closed during lockdown after the lease on the site ran out.

Writing on social media, managers of the Lanes pub wrote at the time: “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to say goodbye to this magical building.

“We have had the most epic time over the last 15 years but our lease is up now and we’d rather leave the party at this point with all those good memories than be booted out at last orders.”