What next for this Norwich pub?

The Belle Vue Pub in Norwich is searching for new tenants on a five-year retail partnership tenancy. - Credit: Google Maps

The search is on for new tenants of a popular city pub.

Located in St Phillips Road, The Belle Vue pub has become available on a five-year retail partnership tenancy.

The pub offers a spacious open-plan seating style with a large single bar servery inside.

Outside boasts a sheltered garden and street-side seating.

The property also comes with a sheltered beer garden and a selection of garden furniture.

Situated in the Golden Triangle area of the city, the Belle Vue is a Victorian style building and has become known in the area for its quality cask ales and pub food.

A spokesman for the site's owner, the Stonegate Group Pub Partners, said: "We’re looking for new tenants to look after the pub for a five-year tenancy.

"The pub is currently open.

"It is up to the current tenants if the pub will remain open while we look for new occupants."