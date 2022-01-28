What next for this Norwich pub?
- Credit: Google Maps
The search is on for new tenants of a popular city pub.
Located in St Phillips Road, The Belle Vue pub has become available on a five-year retail partnership tenancy.
The pub offers a spacious open-plan seating style with a large single bar servery inside.
Outside boasts a sheltered garden and street-side seating.
The property also comes with a sheltered beer garden and a selection of garden furniture.
Situated in the Golden Triangle area of the city, the Belle Vue is a Victorian style building and has become known in the area for its quality cask ales and pub food.
A spokesman for the site's owner, the Stonegate Group Pub Partners, said: "We’re looking for new tenants to look after the pub for a five-year tenancy.
Most Read
- 1 See inside this 'stunning' £700k family home for sale in a Norwich suburb
- 2 'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre
- 3 Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall
- 4 Mum-to-be outraged after yobs vandalise 13 cars in suburb
- 5 Motorcyclist in 30s dies in three-vehicle crash on A146
- 6 Family living in city's 'worst' council house despair over new damp
- 7 Huge food festival with Liberty X and S Club All Stars heading to Norwich
- 8 'Such a shame': Independent card shop announces closure with sale
- 9 Graduate outraged after being handed tax bill for unoccupied student digs
- 10 Extra security measures approved for flats plagued by drug use
"The pub is currently open.
"It is up to the current tenants if the pub will remain open while we look for new occupants."