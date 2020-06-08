Search

Reopening date for Norwich shoe shop revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:23 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 08 June 2020

Schuh in Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre (pictured_ will reopen on June 15. Pic: Archant

Archant

A shoe shop in Norwich’s city centre has announced the date it’s set to reopen.

Schuh has revealed it will be reopening in the Chapelfield shopping centre on June 15.

All stores will initially operate reduced trading hours.

Safety measures include staff wearing PPE, hand sanitising stations being provided in store, a controlled number of people being allowed in the store, and customer returns being ‘quarantined’.  This means that those items will be kept off the shop floor for 72 hours before they are put out for resale.  A spokeswoman said: “The welfare of employees continues to be Schuh’s key priority, including critical mental health support at this key time. All staff already have access to my rT wellbeing service where there is 24/7 confidential support including counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), critical incident support as well as hardship grants and legal guidance.

“The health of schuh customers and the wider community is also paramount. With heartfelt thanks, schuh offer all Blue Light workers a permanent discount, additionally we now offer Defence Discount Service. These key communities receive 20% off everything.”

