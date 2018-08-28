Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:51 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 23 January 2019

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Archant

Santander has announced it is closing a number of its high street stores in Norfolk.

The Santander branch in Market Place, Holt. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEWThe Santander branch in Market Place, Holt. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

The bank has revealed it will close branches in Norwich’s city centre, in Holt and in Aylsham.

The Norwich city centre outlet to shut is in St Stephens Street on December 12 of this year.

Holt’s Market Place bank will close on June 13.

Aylsham’s Red Lion Street outlet will close on July 4.

The Santander branch in Red Lion Street, Aylsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEWThe Santander branch in Red Lion Street, Aylsham. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Branches will also close in Newmarket and Stowmarket on May 30 and July 25.

The closures are some of the 140 closures taking place over the next year, reassigning around 1,270 roles to other branches. As part of the restructuring, 100 Santander branches will also be refurbished as part of a £55m plan.

MORE: Barclays Bank defends plans to close branches in Norfolk Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”

MORE: Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

She added: “We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school

Police have warned parents not to park dangerously outside Heartsease Primary Academy. Pic: Norwich Police.

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Man stopped by police in Norwich found to be carrying a knife

The knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video First look at new £4m mother and baby mental health unit in Norwich

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the new Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police warn parents over bad parking outside Norwich school

Police have warned parents not to park dangerously outside Heartsease Primary Academy. Pic: Norwich Police.

Why can’t you just smile and then stand up?

The English National Ballet in Swan Lake was absolutely magnificient. Photo Laurent Liotardo.

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Norwich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Paddy Davitt: Spying and social ills. When did football stop being entertainment?

Pablo Hernandez was excellent in Leeds' 3-0 win at Norwich City earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists