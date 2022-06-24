Surf brand opens store in Norwich high street

Saltrock will open its new store in Davey place, Norwich, on Saturday, July 25 - Credit: Saltrock

A Devon-based clothing company has expanded to the opposite side of the country by opening up a new store in Norwich's high street.

Surf fashion brand Saltrock will officially welcome customers through its doors on Saturday.

The shop has taken over the former site of Natural East in Back of the Inns, which moved to a new premises in Davey Place last year.

Devon-based Saltrock sells a range of surf-inspired clothing as well as water sports equipment including surf boards, body boards and paddle boards - Credit: Saltrock

Saltrock's move to Norwich is part of plans to open eight new stores across the country following its success in the south west.

Regional manager Danielle Hails said: "We are really looking forward to opening in Norwich.

"It is a buzzing city with great coastal locations nearby which makes it a great fit for our brand.

"We offer a wide range of men, women and children's clothing as well as beach and water sports equipment like body boards and paddleboards."

The store is spread over two floors with men's and women's clothing downstairs and children's clothes upstairs - Credit: Saltrock

Saltrock was started by two South African brothers, Ross and Angus Thomson, after they moved to Cornwall thirty years ago.