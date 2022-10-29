Agents clear up confusion over signage in empty unit
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A city estate agents has confirmed it will not be taking over an empty shop in the city despite its signs being in the window.
The unit, formerly home to S&J Seafood, has sat empty for a number of months.
But after new branding popped up in the window passers-by had assumed that the new tenants were estate agents Russen and Hill.
However the business' senior valuer Jack Evans explained how the owner of the property is a long-standing client and offered his empty shop as a temporary advertising space.
"He very kindly offered to allow us to advertise in the window," he added.
"So we're not necessarily opening in there - I wouldn't say that's completely off the table - but it's not something we're actively planning to do.
"At this moment, it's just that somebody has offered us a window to advertise in."
He added that Russen and Hill is not involved in marketing the unit but understands the property is up for let.