Agents clear up confusion over signage in empty unit

A city estate agents has confirmed it will not be taking over an empty shop in the city despite its signs being in the window.

The unit, formerly home to S&J Seafood, has sat empty for a number of months.

But after new branding popped up in the window passers-by had assumed that the new tenants were estate agents Russen and Hill.

However the business' senior valuer Jack Evans explained how the owner of the property is a long-standing client and offered his empty shop as a temporary advertising space.

Jack Evans, senior valuer at Russen & Hill Estate Agents, Norwich - Credit: Russen & Hill

"He very kindly offered to allow us to advertise in the window," he added.

"So we're not necessarily opening in there - I wouldn't say that's completely off the table - but it's not something we're actively planning to do.

"At this moment, it's just that somebody has offered us a window to advertise in."

He added that Russen and Hill is not involved in marketing the unit but understands the property is up for let.