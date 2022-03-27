Software expert completes challenge to drink in 190 city pubs in one year

Ryan Heaphy, who completed his challenge of visiting 190 pubs in and around Norwich in one year, on March 26. 2022 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It was inspired by a poster he bought online during lockdown showing all the pubs of Norwich.

And now Ryan Heaphy, 30, from Manor Park in Sprowston, is saying cheers after enjoying a drink in nearly 190 pubs, bars and restaurants in and around the city in the past year.

Mr Heaphy, who works as head of partnerships for city-based software firm Epos Now, finished his challenge with a pint of local beer at St Giles House Hotel in St Giles Street on Saturday, March 26.

He said: "I thought it would be nice to end up somewhere upmarket. I went with my wife, Roseanne, and it was lovely and sunny day. It couldn't have ended up in a better way. I think I'll give my liver a rest now though."

As well as visiting various venues with his wife, he sampled drinks with friends and averaged about three-and-a-half pubs a week, although some days he managed around seven on nights out.

He said: "I thought about doing the challenge because we were coming out of lockdown and I felt we had missed out on 18 months to two years. I could also give back to the hospitality industry that had struggled.

"People were surprising interested in what I was doing. A lot of people were congratulating me which at times felt a bit silly for something that was fun.

"There is such a different level of places in Norwich from high-end to local old man-style pubs. Norwich is very diverse. I think there is something for everyone."

Mr Heaphy, who moved to Norwich from King's Lynn eight years ago, added: "I have always enjoyed coming to Norwich since I was young. It is a good place to have an adventure.

"Good hospitality venues create a good vibe and people appreciate a good atmosphere and friendly vibe."

As well as discovering a few drinking venues he did not know existed a few on the London Underground-style poster had closed down because of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Heaphy ventured to towns and villages including Drayton, Trowse and Thorpe St Andrew and said his best overall pub was the Fat Cat Brewery Tap.



