Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Russell Crowe has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales - Credit: PA / Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Gladiator star Russell Crowe has proven himself a hero once again after he forked out thousands of pounds to help secure the future of an independent bookshop.

Bosses at Bookbugs and Dragon Tales were astonished to see 'Russell Ira Crowe' listed as one of the contributors to their crowdfunding campaign launched this week.

A quick bit of detective work by founders of the Timberhill business, Leanne and Dan Fridd, revealed that mutual acquaintances had shared their plight with the A-lister.

Dan and Leanne Fridd, owners of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Timberhill, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

And the Oscar-winning actor, who has previously been known to donate to causes in need, put forward £5,000.

The Fridds - who head up the family-run business - said they launched the appeal on October 6 to help "plug the gaps".

They were battered by Covid having opened in August of 2019 and said the cost of living crisis has now meant they have struggled to grow the business.

The project has been backed by nearly 100 people donating anything from £5 to £5,000.

Just a matter of days after it launched the pair have raised more than £9,500.

Russell Crowe speaks at the Global Slavery Index launch at the Shard in London - Credit: PA

Dan, 46, explained: "It was about 10.30pm on Thursday and Leanne and I were in bed.

"I noticed the figure jumped from around £3,000 to £8,000.

"Leanne then looked at the name."

Leanne, 42, added: "We couldn't believe it.

"There were so many questions.

"How did he find it? Who we might've known that could've said something? Why did he even care?

"We had no idea why he donated the money but we were screaming so much that one of our daughters - who had to be at work at 7.45am - came in asking what had happened.

"We managed to speak to someone who knows him. They said: 'It's him - he's just an incredibly kind person'.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales in Timber Hill in Norwich, which has been freshly painted with new signage during lockdown Picture: Dan Fridd - Credit: Archant

"The fact he doesn't know us but has seen what we're trying to do and thought enough to contribute such a generous amount of money is incredible."

Dan added: "He could've done it anonymously but he's also put his name to it - it's such a kind gesture."

The boost from the Aussie actor has meant the shop is well on its way to the £15,000 target set.

The money will be used to "allow the company to ensure its future", explained Leanne.

She added: "It was really tough to ask for help but it was this or not be here anymore.

"We're going to make sure we can stand on our own as a company - we just need a bit of help at the moment.

"It's funny because we're exactly where we need to be after one year - the problem is it's year four.

"Hopefully this can provide us some breathing space and get back on track expanding the business."

Russell Crowe on the set of the Robin Hood film at Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire, south west Wales - Credit: PA

Dan added: "We want to get our books out to more people.

"Get them into schools, community outreach programs and set up book festivals.

"These donations will help us get there and facilitate this."

One customer of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales is Carli Harper who lives in Eaton with her twin girls, Cleo and Edie, both four-and-a-half years old.

Carli, who works in PR, said: "We moved to Norwich last year and my girls are obsessed with the place.

"It's really important to support independent businesses like this.

"It's either use it or lose it.

Bookbugs and Dragon Tales is located in Timberhill - Credit: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

"Everyone is feeling the pressure of the cost of living right now but it's a shop the city can't lose."

The donations have opened Mr and Mrs Fridd's eyes to the city's "overwhelming" support.

Dan said: "Everyone who has donated so far is amazing.

"We see and know the names of who's donated.

"We know what it means and what it's cost them to donate money to us.

"It's been mind-blowing to know people value this shop and its existence here."

The crowdfunder runs until November 3.