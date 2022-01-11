Rug studio on the hunt for bigger shop thanks to TikTok fame

Wang Studio has been opened by Jamie Hoang in Ber Street, who learnt rug tufting during lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A city studio which launched following a viral social media trend is now looking for a larger site - despite being open for less than six months.

Ber Street's Wang Studio - which makes rugs and runs workshops - shot to fame on video platform TikTok after sharing its tufting sessions online.

Tufting is the modern art of rug making with boss Jamie Hoang seeing interest from thousands of people.

Jamie Hoang is the owner of Wang Studio which now offers workshops in Norwich where participants leave with their very own handmade rug. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

The 29-year-old said: “It’s gone wild on Tik Tok and people have been travelling from all over the UK to make their own rug with me.”

Customers have travelled from as far as Scotland, Sheffield, Birmingham and Brighton to take part in the workshops.

Jamie explained: “I started making rugs this way during lockdown, but decided to offer the experience as a workshop when I realised that there were barely any studios offering this art form as a workshop.

Jamie's workshops are inclusive, recently she has ran a workshop for the Norwich art school for hearing impaired people. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

“So I saw the gap in the market and it’s just become so popular so quickly.”

And despite only opening in October 2021, having harnessed the power of her social media account her adverts have led to so much interest she already needs a bigger place

She said: “I have to be consistent on TikTok, so I am posting every day. Social media moves so quickly so you have to work hard to ensure you are able to engage your audience within 15 seconds.

Jamie Hoang with her Squid Game Doll rug in Wang Studio, which she has opened in Ber Street in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“I think I have become so good at TikTok because I have a very short attention span, so I edit to how I would scroll on social media, which seems to have worked so far.”

Jamie sees her videos reaching 350,000 views within just a few days and as a result receives over 100 enquiries for her workshops every single day.

Currently her classes can only accommodate five people but a larger shop would allow her to host bigger sessions.

A tufting workshop in action at Wang Studio in Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

She said: “Because of the nature of the workshop I am unable to do more than one a day - the workshops from start to finish are around eight hours long.

“So finding a bigger space would allow me to get more people through the door to be able to design and make their own rug.”

Jamie gets thousands of views on her Tik Tok videos every day, and from these views come hundreds of inquiries to attend the Norwich studio. - Credit: Jamie Hoang

To find out more, visit: www.wangstudio.co.uk

What is tufting?

Tufting is a modern take on the traditional craft of rug-making and is defined as the act of a needle punching through a backing material, creating a loop, which then can be cut down to create a carpet.

It works by using a tufting gun to weave yarn through a cut of monk's cloth.

The rug tufting gun weaves yarn through monk's cloth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The cloth can be cut to any size and the artist will then draw on their pattern and use the gun to bring their design to life.

Artists can create abstract patterns as well as creating contemporary designs to produce and finish custom rugs.

The same process can also be used to create vibrant wall tapestries and other hand-tufted items and accessories.

The popularity of tufting has been on the rise 2018 when TikTok and Instagram reels of the artform began to surface.