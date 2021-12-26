Business moving into historic former pub site for new year

Rudlings will be moving into 8 Ber Street in Norwich for the new year - Credit: Brown and Co

A law firm of more than 90 years is expanding into a prominent 16th century building in the centre of Norwich.

The building, 8 Ber Street, is located opposite the John Lewis store and is a former pub which has been used for a range of purposes over the years.

Solicitors Rudlings, which already has offices in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford and Brandon, is expanding into the Fine City.

It will be moving into the premises in readiness to start operating in the new year with an experienced team.

The site, which has parking for four cars, was offered to let through Brown and Co on behalf of a long-standing client.

John Weston, associate partner at Brown and Co, said: “We are delighted to have reached agreement with Rudlings and have cemented the deal before the Christmas break.

John Weston, associate partner at Brown and Co - Credit: Brown and Co

“Number 8, Ber Street is a prominent building providing ground and first floor office space of some character and further office or ancillary accommodation at second floor level together with a serviceable basement.

“The fully refurbished accommodation provides an ideal city centre base for a professional firm and one which is readily accessible in a busy location.”

The Stuart building was altered in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Up until the late 1960s, it was the site of The Kings Arms public house from at least 1811.

It has also been used as a Bullards brewery house and more recently as a health spa.

The building sustained damage in May 1942.

Dan Fridd, co-owner of the Bookbugs and Dragon Tales bookshop in Timber Hill, located opposite 8 Ber Street, has welcomed the Rudlings move.

Dan Fridd, co-owner of Bookbugs and Dragon Tales has welcomed the news of Rudlings moving into Ber Street - Credit: Sonya Duncan

He said: "It has got to be a good thing as far as we are concerned and it is preferable compared to seeing property unused and empty.

"I would hate to think that historic building could eventually be demolished.

"The move is interesting timing with so many businesses putting people on home working. So to have a new office is actually bucking the trend a bit.

"It should help a little bit with local business in terms of people getting coffee and books during their lunchbreak."



