Roys bans firework sales at every Norfolk store due to customer requests

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:00 AM October 21, 2022
Stuart Wilby of Roys said the decision to stop selling fireworks was due to customer feedback

Roys of Wroxham will no longer sell fireworks at any of its stores after customers asked bosses to drop the products from their shelves.

The family business made the decision to pull fireworks sales to individuals ahead of Halloween and Bonfire Night.

It came after customers asked the business to make the change.

Bosses have since thanked customers for their understanding to the change in product range.

Bright Star Fireworks and the British Fireworks Association estimates that 10 million people buy and use fireworks each year.

Roys of Magdalen Street, Norwich

Following the announcement on social media, hundreds flocked to congratulate Roys on its decision to cease their trade of the pyrotechnics.

Many cited the impact negative impact that fireworks can have on people with conditions such as PTSD, the environment, farm animals and wildlife as well as domestic pets as reasons for their praise.

Stuart Wilby, risk manager at Roys of Wroxham, said: "We took the decision to stop selling fireworks on customer request.

Stuart Wilby, risk manager at Roys of Wroxham

"They didn't think it was advisable for a family business like ourselves to sell them.

"Obviously there is an impact to our business as there was a profit to them but being a family business we will take that impact because of social demand to not have fireworks sold to individuals."

He explained that a number of customers wrote into the business' marketing department requesting their removal from sale, which was then escalated to the board to decide whether they would be sold.

This was where the decision was ultimately made.

Roys also halted the sale of barbeques over the summer months as temperatures soared in light of fire concerns and feelings raised by the public.

Mr Wilby added: "We have no intention of bringing back fireworks but if things do change we'll be looking into the circumstances as they are.

"It was the right decision to make with the comments we had coming through.

"Other businesses could follow suit, but that's entirely up to them.

"We made an individual case because we listen to our customers and what they want - and that's what we will do."

