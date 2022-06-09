Tills are ringing! Royal Arcade bucking shopping trends

Norwich's city centre shopping scene continues to grow with the Royal Arcade bucking regional and national trends.

The latest footfall data shows more than 700,00 shoppers have visited the Royal Arcade since the start of the year.

And in the year to May a whopping two million people visited the grand, late 19th-century shopping thoroughfare.

Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Compared to this time last year - when the country was still under Covid restrictions - footfall is up 190.7pc.

This is more than double the bounce-back across the wider area, with the East seeing a 88.3pc increase and the UK as a whole rising by 81.2pc.

A spokesman for the Royal Arcade said: "The strength of footfall through both the Royal Arcade and Norwich shows that we have an excellent retail proposition that is pretty resilient.

"Having an eclectic mix of independent retailers in the arcade is proving attractive to shoppers wanting more of an experience during their visit to Norwich.

The team at Lady B Loves has enjoyed seeing more people passing through the Royal Arcade - Credit: Maya Derrick

"We are confident that the Royal Arcade will help to stimulate more interest in Norwich as a destination."

Fashion boutique Lady B Loves moved into the Royal Arcade for six years.

Teresa Barron, who works at the store, said: "This new blood is helping bring new footfall through the Royal Arcade.

"The arcade is filling up fast, and with quality businesses as well - which brings in proper characters, too."

Amanda McWhirter and Teresa Barron of Lady B Loves in the Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Maya Derrick

Colleague Amanda McWhirter added: "We've especially had a busier few weeks with the jubilee.

"Everyone that comes in asks us about the arcade. We tell them that it's filling up with new stores which brings excitement and buzz.

"We're of an age when we remember this arcade being full of independent and curiosity shops, and that's starting up again.

Commercial surveyor and senior associate at Brown and Co, Anna Smith, said that areas neighbouring the Royal Arcade are also profiting from its success.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich - Credit: OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA/Brown & CO

"Going towards the Back of the Inns area, there are now more national retailers moving into those locations.

"Footfall has definitely increased in what were formerly the secondary retail areas in Norwich city centre."