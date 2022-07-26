'They're like boomerangs': Bid to rid Royal Arcade of poo-dropping pigeons

Bosses in a historic shopping precinct fear the revival of the arcade is being slowed down by pigeons.

The city's Royal Arcade has transformed in recent months as more new tenants move in.

But as glamour returns to the shopping strip, shoppers have commented that it is being spoiled by the droppings of pigeons on the floor and hanging signage.

Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Lauren Collins-Hines, who set up shop in the Royal Arcade in March, said: "I've had one waddle into my shop. Sometimes two or three times a day.

"He just walked around my middle table.

"They're like boomerangs - they keep coming back. I have a repeat offender. It happens all the time.

Lauren Collins-Hines, 29, established Rose Interior Design back in October - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It looks nicer in the arcade not to have them all in the roof.

"They've sat and deposited on my sign outside, I'm constantly cleaning that. They're a bit of a nuisance.

"When I'd walk in I'd cower and look up. I was nervous they were going to poo on me."

Arcade neighbour Jenny Bealey, owner of Lady B Loves, said: "There have been issues with pigeons.

"But the number of them has decreased dramatically over the last few months.

Jenny Bealey, owner of Lady B Loves boutique in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Archant

"It's a huge thing for us because we have products outside as well.

"There's now a lot less poo on our woodwork."

Simon Ashdown, director of LPC1 - the arcade's management company - said: "We recognise that the presence of pigeons has caused some inconvenience for our customers.

"It’s an issue we inherited and we are working to try and limit the number of pigeons that access the building.

The Royal Arcade, Norwich - Credit: Chris Ball Photography

"We have worked with the council's planning authority to adapt the existing lighting arrays at both White Lion Yard and Gentleman’s Walk entrances, which had created a ‘roost’ for the pigeons.

"Last month we undertook a high-level clean of the arcade to remove all pigeon faeces and we are working to relocate the remaining pigeons and put in place deterrents to stop them coming back.

"However we have to recognise that pigeons by their very nature tend to congregate in city centres we cannot guarantee that they won’t find their way back into the arcade."