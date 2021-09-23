Bidders to go head-to-head as Royal Arcade auction looms
Local and national bidders have their cheque books at the ready with the city's Royal Arcade set to go under the hammer this week.
Owner Legal & General is preparing to say farewell to the Grade II listed shopping centre after more than a decade on Friday, with auctioneers Acuitis conducting the sale at a live online auction.
Calls have been made for a local investor to take on the centre, which has a guide price of £1.25m.
But any city-based party will have to fight off interest from further afield - with the arcade expected to be one of the most popular lots in the auction.
Acuitis auctioneer, George Goucher, said: "We have had quite a lot of interest in the lot - it is quite difficult to predict what will happen but we do definitely expect it to fetch above the guide price.
"We do get quite a few shopping centres in our auctions, but this one is a Grade II listed building so this is a nice one."
Mr Goucher said the auctioneers had been receiving a considerable number of enquiries ahead of the sale, which will be held online at 11am on Friday.
He added: "We've had quite a mixture of enquiries, there have been quite a few expressions of interest from local parties but also some national."
The arcade is still home to a number of active tenants, whose leases and contracts would be taken on by a new owner.
And the feeling among tenants is largely an appetite for a new owner to be based locally.
Sara Sweet, of Sonkai jewellers, said: "The arcade has changed hands many times over the years and the shops and units have continued to flourish, so I see no reason for this to change.
"In fact, I’d welcome the energy and enthusiasm of a new owner, perhaps even a local person with a real passion for the area to help bring it back to its best.
"I think I can speak for all the tenants when we say we’re excited to meet the eventual new owners, and working with them to achieve their goals and plans for the arcade."