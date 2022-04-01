'Tired' looking bed shop to get £50k refit following huge sale

A large mattress store in the city has launched a sale on all products to make way for an overhaul.

Mattressman in Roundtree Way has said the flagship store is in need of a transformation.

Louis Kerry, marking manager at Mattressman, said: "We have made the decision to refurbish the store in Norwich.

Louis Kerry, marketing manager at Mattressman, said: "The Norwich branch is our best performing store." - Credit: Louis Kerry

"It was starting to look a little tired and downtrodden since the pandemic.

"Out of the 10 stores in the UK, the Norwich branch is our best performing store.

"So we felt now is the time to put some investment into it."

The mattress giant is looking to sink £50,000 into the revamp in the coming weeks.

Mr Kerry said: "Once everything is sold, we'll close the doors so we can get started.

The Roundtree Way store is set to undergo the refurbishment between April 10 and April 15. - Credit: Louis Kerry

"Currently the plan is to close around 4.30pm on April 10 and get it reopened for Friday, April 15 - however this is subject to change.

"We'll be getting new carpets laid and have the walls painted, while getting in all new products and dedicated showrooms - we want it to be very on trend."

Shoppers looking for their next bed can expect to find a variety of new products.

Mr Kerry added: "We want to make it all modern and fresh.

Mattressman's flagship store, located in Roundtree Way, is undergoing a £50,000 refurbishment. - Credit: Louis Kerry

"So we'll be including all new tech screens so customers can browse items virtually in store but still order at internet prices.

"We're also working with new brands which have never been featured in Mattressman before, such as Rest Assured, as well as including new style British-made divans and headboards.

"We'll also be including brand new showrooms for the public to view and try certain products - from companies like Silentnight and Hypnos, one of the only ones in the country."

The Roundtree Way store opened up in 2006 - and has become their flagship store. - Credit: Louis Kerry

The refurbishment comes after the company's flagship store first opened in 2006.

Andrew Kerry, owner and founder of Mattressman, said: "After 16 years, we have decided to undertake a refurbishment of our sales floor to improve our customers’ experience.

"In order to make room for the contractors, we will be selling out all stock as we update to better display our new and exciting selection of quality merchandise."