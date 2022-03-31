Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Subscriber Exclusive

Cheers! NR3 landlords take on second city pub

Maya Derrick

Published: 7:00 AM March 31, 2022
The owners of the Marlborough Arms James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd cheers ahead of their grand opening

The owners of the Marlborough Arms James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd cheers ahead of their grand opening - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Familiar faces will now be found behind the bar at a newly refurbished pub in NR3. 

Regular punters around the city may recognise James Bartram, Jessie Dodd and James Dodd as the owners of the Rosebery in Rosebery Road.

And now the trio have taken on the Malborough Arms in Spencer Street following a £10,000 investment - and the watering hole will throw open its doors to the public today.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

