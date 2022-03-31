Cheers! NR3 landlords take on second city pub

Subscriber Exclusive

The owners of the Marlborough Arms James Bartram, Tim Dodd and Jessie Dodd cheers ahead of their grand opening - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Familiar faces will now be found behind the bar at a newly refurbished pub in NR3.

Regular punters around the city may recognise James Bartram, Jessie Dodd and James Dodd as the owners of the Rosebery in Rosebery Road.

And now the trio have taken on the Malborough Arms in Spencer Street following a £10,000 investment - and the watering hole will throw open its doors to the public today.

