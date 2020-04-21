Search

Back in business: Ice cream firm launches lockdown tubs delivered to your door

PUBLISHED: 10:44 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 21 April 2020

A renowned sight before coronavirus..but now Ronaldo's is back in business with a home delivery service. Pic: Archant

A much-loved Norwich ice-cream firm is launching a comeback with a new home delivery service after closing because of coronavirus.

Ronaldo’s, which has been going for more than 35 years, took the “heart-breaking” decision to shut up shop last month because of the lockdown.

It closed its factory in Lothian Street and voiced uncertainty over ever being able to re-open.

But after overwhelming messages of support from loyal customers, the firm has just announced it is “partially back” with a new home delivery service.

It’s launched a new online shop allowing customers to pay for a contactless delivery to homes in a certain radius of the city.

The Ronaldo barrow in London Street was a beloved part of city life before coronavirus. But now people stuck at home can enjoy a home delivery of tubs of two litres of ice cream in strawberry, chocolate, vanilla seed and salted caramel as well as raspberry or lemon sorbet. Or you can buy 20 individual 125ml tubs of the same flavours as well as mint choc chip and rum and raisin. Both cost £24.

Owner Simon Edye posted the good news on social media, saying: “We have been busy behind the scenes trying to come up with a way to keep working, and are very happy to present the launch of our new online shop, enabling us to safely deliver ice cream to homes around Norwich using contactless home delivery.

“We would like to say another huge thank you to everyone who sent messages of support at the end of last month – we are so happy to be at least partially ‘back’ and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

The firm will be doing the majority of home deliveries on Fridays, so are asking people to get orders in on Thursdays by midday.

Mr Edye, who runs the family business with son Chris, used to pull the barrows he’s renowned for by hand and in 2017 reported one had actually been stolen, with about 100 litres of ice-cream.

To place an order click here

