New luxury lifestyle store opens doors in Chantry Place

Rituals' new store is on the upper ground floor of Chantry Place - Credit: Rituals

A high end lifestyle and beauty brand has opened in Chantry Place

Rituals, which opened on August 25, has moved into the unit formerly occupied by Swarovski.

The brand sells body, home and beauty products that are inspired by the "wisdom and ancient traditions of Asian cultures".

Customers waited for the doors to open and the first 50 customers received a goody bag.

There were queues waiting to enter the new store - Credit: Rituals

There were other opening offers including foam shower gel being reduced from £9.50 to £7 and customers who spent £40 or more received a mini diffuser.

The new Rituals store can be found on the upper ground floor, near the escalators leading up to the Dining Terrace, in Chantry Place, Norwich.

It is open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.