Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

New luxury lifestyle store opens doors in Chantry Place

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:52 PM August 26, 2022
xxx_01_ritualsstore_chantryplace_aug22

Rituals' new store is on the upper ground floor of Chantry Place - Credit: Rituals

A high end lifestyle and beauty brand has opened in Chantry Place

Rituals, which opened on August 25, has moved into the unit formerly occupied by Swarovski.

The brand sells body, home and beauty products that are inspired by the "wisdom and ancient traditions of Asian cultures".

Customers waited for the doors to open and the first 50 customers received a goody bag.

xxx_02_ritualsstore_chantryplace_aug22

There were queues waiting to enter the new store - Credit: Rituals

There were other opening offers including foam shower gel being reduced from £9.50 to £7 and customers who spent £40 or more received a mini diffuser.

The new Rituals store can be found on the upper ground floor, near the escalators leading up to the Dining Terrace, in Chantry Place, Norwich. 

It is open from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Footage posted on Instagram by @itz.makapaka appears to show a group of teenagers on top of the Duke Street crane.

Exclusive

Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Tamarind Tree, located in All Saints Street, has had to shut its restaurant section

Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Norwich Live News

Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon