Financial planning firm wins award
PUBLISHED: 10:01 30 January 2019
A King’s Lynn wealth management firm is celebrating after scooping a national award.
Financial planning and wealth management business Ring Associates has won an award from the Financial Times FTAdviser Publication.
After competing with thousands of other advisers across the country, Ring Associates was voted in the top 25 adviser firms in the UK for 2018.
MORE: Travel firm launches new coach company
Simon Ring, managing director said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our company and recognition of all of the hard work put in by our staff on behalf of our clients every day. A huge thank you goes out to all of our clients for your continued support.”
The FTAdviser Awards measure the best financial adviser firms in the country with varying criteria including qualifications, customer service and growth.
Ring Associates is an independent financial planning and wealth management business which started in 2002. It offers financial advice concerning life assurance, mortgages and pensions.