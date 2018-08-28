Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Financial planning firm wins award

PUBLISHED: 10:01 30 January 2019

The team at Ring Associates enjoy the award. Pic: Paul Tibbs Photography.

A King’s Lynn wealth management firm is celebrating after scooping a national award.

Financial planning and wealth management business Ring Associates has won an award from the Financial Times FTAdviser Publication.

After competing with thousands of other advisers across the country, Ring Associates was voted in the top 25 adviser firms in the UK for 2018.

Simon Ring, managing director said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our company and recognition of all of the hard work put in by our staff on behalf of our clients every day. A huge thank you goes out to all of our clients for your continued support.”

The FTAdviser Awards measure the best financial adviser firms in the country with varying criteria including qualifications, customer service and growth.

Ring Associates is an independent financial planning and wealth management business which started in 2002. It offers financial advice concerning life assurance, mortgages and pensions.

Topic Tags:

